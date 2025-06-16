Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

2025 Elections Coverage

Virginia Republicans pick radio host to run alongside Winsome Sears in race to replace Youngkin

The first openly gay Republican to run statewide focuses his campaign on education, immigration and heritage

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
close
Glenn Youngkin praises 'law enforcement heroes' behind more than 500 arrests of 'violent criminals' Video

Glenn Youngkin praises 'law enforcement heroes' behind more than 500 arrests of 'violent criminals'

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin breaks down the state's 521 total arrests of criminal immigrants on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

RICHMOND, Va. – Conservative Richmond radio host John Reid will be the Republican nominee for Virginia's lieutenant governorship, after running unopposed in Tuesday's statewide primary election.

Reid was the only man left after Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity – the rare Republican officeholder in the vote-rich but heavily Democratic Washington, D.C. metro -- bowed out of the contest last month citing health reasons.

Reid has been a well-known Republican voice in central Virginia, previously serving on the Henrico County Republican Committee, as a delegate to the RNC in 2024 and as a top staffer to former Sen. George Allen, R-Va.

Reid will join current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears on the Republican ticket this fall, while Attorney General Jason Miyares joins them too in running for re-election.

GOP HOPEFUL EARLE-SEARS UNVEILS ‘AXE-THE-TAX’ PLAN IN VIRGINIA GOVERNORS RACE

john_reid

Virginia LG candidate John Reid, left, and gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears, right (John Reid for Lieutenant Governor)

Reid has centered his campaign on a unity message to "grow" the GOP in a state where the political divide is numerically narrow, but marked in that Democrats are often the favored line in statewide elections.

The first point of his campaign message on his website centered around education versus "indoctrination."

"His focus is on ensuring that our educational system imparts knowledge and critical thinking skills, not political bias, preparing students for success in a diverse world instead of creating radical activists," read a line on his website.

On the hot topic of immigration, Reid’s campaign said the candidate is "dedicated to enforcing immigration laws, not allowing localities to ignore them."

His campaign also objected to "obliterating" U.S. heritage by conserving landmarks.

WINSOME EARLE-SEARS ANNOUNCES VA GOV BID TO BUILD ON YOUNGKIN RECORD: IT'S ‘ALL ABOUT BUSINESS'

Winsome Sears says it’s a ‘shame’ liberal counties are protecting illegal immigrants over Virginians Video

Reid’s campaign did run into a short-lived controversy when the former pundit – the first openly gay man to run statewide in Virginia – was subjected to lewd photos of himself being posted online. Reid denied any connection with the Tumblr account in question, but the controversy led some Republicans to briefly call for him to drop out.

Reid, Earle-Sears and several top Virginia Republicans converged on Richmond Tuesday night to celebrate the primary winners across the board, including in the General Assembly’s lower chamber.

Democrats currently hold a two-seat majority in the 51-49 Virginia House of Delegates, where Republicans hope to make the narrow gains necessary to take control in November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winsome Earle-Sears knocks gubernatorial opponent for hiding Biden's health: She cannot be trusted Video

Republicans face a tough road in that respect, and are defending several seats, particularly along the Richmond-Petersburg Turnpike corridor that were won by former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris – or both.

One such member is Del. Kim Taylor, R-Petersburg, who flipped a "Biden+12" district in 2023 in what is the commonwealth’s most-Democratic municipality per-capita.

Dels. David Owen, R-Goochland, Carrie Coyner, R-Hopewell, and Amanda Batten, R-Williamsburg, all hold seats in Democrat-friendly territory.

Miyares is running unopposed in Tuesday’s attorney general primary, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is term-limited.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

More from Politics