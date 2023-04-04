Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin set to lead first international trade mission to Asia

Youngkin will visit Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea in late April

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will lead his first international trade mission to Taiwan, Japan and South Korea in late April, his office announced Tuesday.

Youngkin and the Virginia delegation will visit Tapei, Taiwan, Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea, from April 24 through April 29. He plans to meet with the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, government officials, strategic business associations, company executives and industry leaders, his office said.

"I’m excited to represent the Commonwealth in my first trade mission to Asia that will focus on economic development opportunities, our shared priorities and national security," Youngkin said in a statement. "Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea represent critical markets that will advance economic growth and prosperity in Virginia."

GEORGE MASON STUDENTS PROTEST DECISION TO HOST YOUNGKIN AS COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Virginia, on Nov. 3, 2021. Youngkin is set to lead his first international trade mission to Asia in late April.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Virginia, on Nov. 3, 2021. Youngkin is set to lead his first international trade mission to Asia in late April. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trip will be Youngkin's first to Asia as governor.


 

More from Politics