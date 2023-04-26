Viral trans TikToker says threats to fight back are 'fully justifiable,' 'firmly' stands by call to arms

A transgender TikToker who goes by Tara Jay "firmly" defended "threatening" those who try to prevent biological males from using women's restrooms, suggesting that calling on the LGBTQ community to buy guns was "justifiable."

Jay recently sparked backlash for asserting that anyone who tried to stop a transgender person from using a women's restroom would face retaliation.

"I dare you to try and stop me from going into the women’s bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make," Jay said in a viral April video.

Despite the comment concerning social media users who viewed the remarks as "threatening women's safety," the TikToker returned to TikTok to defend the statement.

"No. 1, I was threatening people who were threatening me. … No. 2, I am fully justifiable for doing so. No. 3, the call to arms, I firmly stand f---ing by it," Jay said, responding to the negative reaction of the viral video in a new TikTok.

In the initial TikTok, Jay urged those who identify as LGBT to buy guns. "This is a call to action. … Go out buy a gun, learn how to use it," Jay said.

Jay claimed the call to arms was "fully justifiable" because trans people are "targets" and their rights are "being taken away."

"Telling my trans fems to arm themselves, fully justifiable," the TikToker said in the recent clip.

Jay said the backlash for calling on the transgender community to "arm up" was "hypocrisy" and attempted to compare the situation to Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who claimed self-defense after fatally shooting two people during a 2020 riot.

Jay, a biological male identifying as female, also suggested that "cis[gender] het[erosexual] men are the real threat."

"I am threatening people who are threatening us, and me, period," Jay said.

"I am going to use the appropriate bathroom. … Restrooms are public. If I go in there, and you feel like I am such a threat to you, you can f---ing leave. … Take your kid and go," Jay said, ending the rant with "have a Bud Light."

The Anheuser-Busch reference came after thousands of Americans began boycotting the beer company in revolt of their partnership with controversial transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

While Jay defended the questionable remarks, Oli London, detransitioner and influencer, blasted the initial TikTok as "just another example of a biological man feeling emboldened to invade women’s spaces in the name of ‘self-identity’ and threatening women’s safety without any fear of repercussions."

London also highlighted Jay's "harmful narrative" in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"This is a harmful narrative but sadly has become all too common across society," London said. "We cannot continue to allow women to be endangered by men like this in the name of gender ideology. Enough is enough, protect women’s spaces."