Kyle Rittenhouse launching initiative to combat 'lies' from powerful media outlets, names those he may sue

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was found not guilty of the killing of two people during the 2020 Kenosha riots, is launching a new initiative to combat powerful news organizations for the "lies" they spew.

"Me and my team have decided to launch The Media Accountability Project as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court," Rittenhouse said on Monday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"I don't want to see anybody else have to deal with what I went through. So I want to hold them accountable for what they did to me, because I don't want to see anybody have to go through what I went through," Rittenhouse told Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

When asked if he himself will be suing any news organization, Rittenhouse offered a sample of who is currently on his "list."

"Well, right now, we're looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes, Whoopi Goldberg's on the list," Rittenhouse said. "She called me a ‘murderer’ after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that."

He also name-dropped The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur, who called Rittenhouse a "murderer" before the trial and "continues to call me a 'murderer.'"

"We're going to hold everybody who lied about me accountable, such as everybody who lied called me a White supremacist," Rittenhouse said. "They're all going to be held accountable. And we're going to handle them in a courtroom."

ABC News nor The Young Turks immediately responded to Fox News' requests for comment.

Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington High School student who launch several lawsuits against media organizations for their coverage of him in 2019, previously had communications with Rittenhouse following the trial.

Sandmann came under attack from the media after a video of him wearing a red Make America Great Again hat went viral, showing the then-16-year-old standing in front of a Native American elder on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the March For Life. News organizations falsely portrayed Sandmann as the aggressor during the altercation.

CNN, The Washington Post and NBC News all made settlements with Sandmann so far.