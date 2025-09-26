Vice President JD Vance calls out 'left-wing radicals' for inciting political violence in social media post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance fired back on social media on Friday after being tagged in a video that appeared to mock Trump supporters over their response to the 2023 Bud Light controversy.

The clip, which was posted to X, showed a man shooting Bud Light cans seemingly in protest of the brand's 2023 partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The user then took aim at Vance, telling him not to complain about "violent rhetoric from the left."

"This is how MAGA responded after Bud Lite had the audacity to feature a trans influencer in their ads," the X user said. "So spare us your b------- about violent rhetoric from the left, [JD Vance]."

Vance replied to the post, writing, "I call upon all of our supporters to stop the violence against innocent beer cans. And I call upon all left-wing radicals to stop inciting violence against innocent people."

Earlier in the week, Vance said those who denigrate law enforcement are encouraging "crazy people to go and commit violence" after a shooter opened fire at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility Wednesday in Dallas.

"You don't have to agree with my immigration policies. You don't have to agree with Donald Trump's immigration policies. But if your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go straight to hell," Vance said Wednesday during a trip to North Carolina. "And you have no place in the political conversation of the United States of America.

"If you want to stop political violence, stop attacking our law enforcement as the Gestapo. If you want to stop political violence, stop telling your supporters that everybody who disagrees with you is a Nazi. If you want to stop political violence, look in the mirror. That's the way that we stop political violence in this country."

Vance has also blamed the death of Charlie Kirk , who was assassinated at Utah Valley University earlier this month, on "left-wing political radicalization."

"They tried to silence our dear friend Charlie Kirk," JD Vance said at Kirk's memorial. "And, tonight, we speak with Charlie and for Charlie, louder than ever."

The Bud Light controversy in 2023 sparked massive backlash against both transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney and the beer brand. Mulvaney came under fire after posting a video in April 2023 revealing the beer company sent packs of Bud Light with the influencer’s face as part of a new ad campaign and to celebrate Mulvaney’s full year of transitioning to "girlhood."