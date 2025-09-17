Jimmy Kimmel calls out JD Vance for pointing finger at the left after Charlie Kirk assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel called out Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday after the vice president hosted Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's podcast days after his assassination.

"Meanwhile, many in MAGA-land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk. Yesterday, JD Vance, who himself famously called Trump ‘America’s Hitler,' hosted ‘The Charlie Kirk Podcast’ from the White House where he pointed his little, mascara-stained finger directly at the left," Kimmel said.

During Kirk's show, Vance said that "most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far left."

"And by ‘statistical fact,’ he means complete bulls---," Kimmel said after playing the video of Vance.

Kimmel then referenced the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and pointed to calls to "hang Mike Pence," the vice president during Trump's first term.

"The president and his henchmen are doing their best to fan the flames so they can attack people on the dangerous left. Are they a bunch of sissy pickleball players because they’re too scared to get hit by tennis balls? Or a well-organized, deadly team of commandos? It can’t be both of those things," the host added.

Kimmel suggested on Monday that the alleged Kirk assassin was part of a "MAGA gang," and that the White House was hitting "new lows" trying to depict the suspect, 22-year-old Utah native Tyler Robinson, as someone who wasn’t aligned with the "MAGA" movement.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said during Monday's show.

Both FBI officials and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that Robinson held a "leftist ideology" and had been increasingly radicalized in recent years.

"It’s fairly obvious this was an ideologically motivated attack," FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Fox News on Monday.

Kirk was shot and killed during a campus event at Utah Valley University last week. Afterward, Kimmel released a statement mourning the conservative activist.

"Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?" Kimmel wrote on Instagram. "On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence."

