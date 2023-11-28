Veterans Affairs lawyer faces call to resign after mocking Israelis

A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs attorney is under investigation after posting a video to social media, mocking Israelis as they plead for the return of their hostages taken by Hamas-led terrorists.

Shekeba Morrad, an appellate attorney for the Office of the General Counsel of the Department of Veterans Affairs, posted a video in which she takes a sarcastic tone and says, "We just want our hostages back. Give us our 200 hostages."

Morrad has since taken the video down, but it was picked up and shared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by The Canary Mission, which according to its profile "exposes hatred and antisemitism on college campuses and beyond."

CALIFORNIA GOP REP. DAVID VALADAO'S OFFICE VANDALIZED BY ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTORS

Fox News Digital reached out to Morrad for an explanation about the video and did not immediately hear back from her.

The Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement about the matter on Tuesday.

"We are aware of this incident, are investigating the matter, and will take any appropriate action," a spokesperson said. "There is no place at VA for anti-Semitism or any expression of bigotry or hatred."

MISS UNIVERSE JUDGE HIT WITH DEATH THREATS AFTER DEBATE AGAINST PALESTINIAN ACTIVIST: ‘YOU WILL BE KILLED’

The spokesperson also confirmed Morrad is an employee of the VA.

ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED

After making the rounds, the video sparked outrage by many, including Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is unacceptable," Tillis said on X. "Antisemitism has no place at the VA and this behavior should not be tolerated. @SecVetAffairs should remove this employee immediately."