Veteran running for Congress in Minn.: I would defend police, be a voice for keeping community safe

A Marine veteran and congressional candidate appeared on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to blast political leaders for allowing rioting to erupt in Minneapolis.

“Having served this nation for nine years active duty as an elite Marine special forces veteran captain, and leading this nation’s finest men and women through the toughest most chaotic situations, I became frustrated, just as many people in this country, with the lack of leadership, integrity and character we were seeing from our elected officials, especially from the Democratic side in the House,” Tyler Kistner told “Fox & Friends.”

Kistner vows to unseat Democratic Rep. Angie Craig from Minnesota's 2nd District, which includes the southern Twin Cities suburbs and more rural areas to the southeast.

Meanwhile, as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., have ramped up their condemnation of violence gripping some American cities, allies of President Trump are challenging their sincerity, citing support by a number of Biden staffers and Harris herself for a group that helped bail out Minneapolis protesters.

"Sorry @JoeBiden, but you can't claim to oppose riots and crime when your campaign is literally on the record bailing violent rioters out of jail!!! #BidenRiots," Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

“As predicted, Joe Biden today failed to condemn the left-wing mobs burning, looting and terrorizing American cities," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement, after Biden used a speech in Pittsburgh to denounce rioters and looters, as well as accuse Trump of fueling the tensions. "He failed to apologize for his campaign staff donating to a fund which bailed violent criminals out of jail in Minneapolis."

Kistner who served in the Marine special operations forces, the Marine Raiders, said the lack of leadership in Minnesota is evident through the rioting that occurred in Minneapolis.

“What I am going to be is that voice and that strong advocate, that fighter who has the experience to actually stand up and be a voice for this district and continue to keep our communities safe, defending our police and, also, working to rebuild that economy just like the president is trying to do.”

