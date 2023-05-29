Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont
Published

Vermont Gov. Scott vetoes $8B budget that would have been state's largest ever

Scott, a Republican, says proposed VT budget would mandate unfair tax hikes

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Vermont's governor has vetoed a state budget that would have been the largest in the state history.

DEMOCRAT-CONTROLLED VERMONT SENATE OVERRIDES GOV. PHIL SCOTT'S VETO OF CLEAN-HEAT BILL

Phil Scott

Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a proposed state budget of over $8 billion, which would have been the largest in the state's history had he signed it into law. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

Republican Gov. Phil Scott said the proposed budget, which is well over $8 billion, would unfairly raise taxes and fees on state residents. He said in his Saturday veto message that Vermonters "have made it clear that living in our state is not affordable" and lawmakers shouldn't ask them to take on more burden.

VERMONT GOV. SCOTT INDECISIVE ON PROPOSED SOCIAL PROGRAMS CHAMPIONED BY DEMOCRATS

Scott called on lawmakers to work with him on a new spending plan. The Vermont Legislature is controlled by Democrats, and adjourned its session by passing the budget.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Philip Baruth said the legislature can't act again until late June. Baruth called the veto "disappointing" and said senators "will need to recalibrate our approach as we work with our partners in the House on a response to the governor’s action."

More from Politics