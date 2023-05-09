Expand / Collapse search
Vermont
Published

Democrat-controlled Vermont Senate overrides Gov. Phil Scott's veto of clean-heat bill

VT House must now consider a veto override of the bill

Associated Press
The Democrat-controlled Vermont Senate voted Tuesday to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott's veto of a bill encouraging Vermonters to move away from using fossil fuels to heat their homes in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A two-thirds vote is needed to override a gubernatorial veto. The vote was 20 to 10. Now a veto override must be considered in the House.

Scott vetoed the Affordable Heat Act last week. He said he support's the bill’s goal, but he believes the legislation would give too much authority to the unelected Public Utilities Commission and could end up punishing Vermonters who are least able to afford to switch.

VERMONT MAKES IT A CRIME TO OWN, OPERATE PARAMILITARY TRAINING CAMPS

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 5, 2022, in Montpelier, Vermont. Scott said on April 28, 2023, that he will veto a bill passed by the legislature that encourages residents to move away from fossil fuels to heat their homes. (Glenn Russell/VTDigger via AP, Pool, File)

He vetoed a similar bill last year, and an override failed by one vote in the House. Democratic lawmakers also have a veto-proof majority in the House, but it’s unclear if all will vote to override this veto.

