Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

VP hopefuls dueling for dollars as they show off their fundraising clout for Trump

A Trump ally tells Fox News the former president 'and his team are paying close attention' to which potential running mates are helping with fundraising

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Sen. Tim Scott answers questions about the 2024 campaign trail Video

Sen. Tim Scott answers questions about the 2024 campaign trail

Sen. Tim Scott sits down with Fox News' Paul Steinhauser to talk about topics relating to the 2024 presidential campaign, including the jockeying for vice president, consolidating behind Trump and Nikki Haley's holdout supporters.

As they audition for the role of Donald Trump's running mate, potential vice presidential nominees are showing off their ability to help the former president raise much-needed campaign cash. 

Closed-door fundraisers with top-dollar Republican donors appear to be the latest screen test venue for those vying to land on the GOP ticket alongside Trump, joining a list that includes teaming up with the former president at his rallies and showing up at his criminal trial in New York City in support of Trump.

Four potential running mates — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, governors Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Kristi Noem of South Dakota and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — will team up with the former president Tuesday night in New York City at a fundraising dinner for Trump as he aims to narrow his fundraising deficit with President Biden in their 2024 election rematch.

TRUMP EDGING BIDEN IN THESE CRUCIAL SWING STATES 

Potential Trump running mates help former president fundraise

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, center, with Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., left, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., second left and Vivek Ramaswamy, right, speaks at a press conference across the street from Manhattan criminal court Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

The gathering is being hosted in Manhattan by billionaire GOP donors Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald; hedge fund investor John Paulson; and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. Tickets to attend the dinner go for up to $844,600.

The fundraiser is part of a series of high-level events and small-dollar grassroots efforts the Trump campaign estimates will haul in roughly $25 million this week.

WILL THIS SENATOR'S FUNDRAISING SKILLS GIVE HIM A BOOST IN THE TRUMP VEEPSTAKES?

On Wednesday, Trump will team up with Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, another contender for running mate, at a fundraising luncheon in Cincinnati.

A week and a half ago, Vance, Scott, Burgum, Noem and a handful of other high-profile GOP politicians also considered potential vice presidential nominees all joined Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, at the Republican National Committee's annual spring donor retreat.

Trump and the RNC announce a $76 million fundraising haul in April

Former President Trump is joined by top GOP officials, allies and potential 2024 running mates as he speaks at a Republican National Committee donor retreat May 4, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla (2024 Donald Trump campaign )

A number of these fundraising events include major GOP donors who remain uncommitted to Trump.

"Trump and his team are paying close attention to who is activating their donor networks on behalf of the former president. They’re less interested in who shows up to events with pre-existing Trump donors and more interested in seeing who is bringing new donors into the fold," a Trump ally who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely told Fox News.

VP STAKES: TRUMP MEETS WITH POTENTIAL RUNNING MATES

Scott, who has been meeting with major contributors on behalf of the Trump campaign, told Fox News Digital last week his message to donors is that "four more years under Donald Trump is good for our economy. It’s good for your pocket book. But, more important, it’s good for America’s future."

Scott, along with Burgum and Ramaswamy, ran for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination before dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump.

Trump speaks to media

Former President Trump speaks to reporters during a break in his criminal trial May 13, 2024, in New York City. (Seth Wenig/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The former president is attending the New York City fundraiser after spending his day in court in Lower Manhattan. Trump is making history as the first former or current president to stand trial in a criminal case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trial is attracting potential running mates. Vance showed up at the courthouse in support of Trump Monday. Burgum, Ramaswamy and another possible contender — Rep. Bryon Donalds of Florida — were there Tuesday.

"We're all here today because of the circus of this trial," Burgum told reporters Tuesday.

Sources in Trump's political orbit say not to expect a decision from the former president on his running mate until much closer to the Republican National Convention, which gets underway in Milwaukee July 15.

Fox News' Kellianne Jones and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics