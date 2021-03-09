Vanita Gupta, associate AG nominee who faces hearing Tuesday, is Biden's wealthiest nominee

Vanita Gupta will appear for her confirmation hearing Tuesday as President Biden's nominee for assocate attorney general, but if she misses out on the job she would not exactly have to struggle, according to her financial disclosure form.

Gupta's financial disclosure form that she filed with the Office of Government Ethics and which was reported by ABC News states that she and her husband have somewhere between $42 million and $187 million in assets and property, the most out of all of Biden's nominees. This includes 2020 earnings listed between $902,000 and $3 million.

The bulk of Gupta's wealth is in the form of shares of stock in companies to which her father Raj Gupta is connected, according to ABC. This includes between $11 million and $55 million in shares of Avantor and between $500,000 and $1 million worth of shares of Aptiv -- two companies where Raj Gupta is chairman of the board.

Most of Vanita Gupta's other wealth is in a family trust that she controls, although in an ethics agreement she said she would abandon her position as co-trustee if she's confirmed to office. She also agreed not to participate in any matters having to do with companies in which her family has financial interests or in which her father holds leadership positions.

While Gupta may have significant financial assets, there is big money behind an effort to block her confirmation. The Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) spent $800,000 on an ad campaign targeting the nominations of Gupta and Health and Human Services nominee Xavier Becerra. One ad calls Gupta "a dangerous appointee at a dangerous time," alleging that her selection breaks Biden's promise of "unity."

JCN president Carrie Severino told Fox News in February that picks like Gupta represent left-wing "dark money" groups "cashing in at every level of staffing in the administration" after spending vast amounts of money supporting Biden's candidacy. The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, where Gupta is president and CEO, is a 501(c)4 advocacy group, which doesn't need to disclose its donors.

A JCN ad also claims Gupta "supports defunding the police," although she has received support from law enforcement officials and organizations who believe she would be a good choice.

"We believe local law enforcement always does well when there is a healthy partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice. And we are confident that under Ms. Gupta’s leadership, the Justice Department will be a valuable partner to law enforcement organizations all throughout the country," said a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee signed by more than 50 current and former police chiefs and sheriffs.

The National Sheriffs' Association and the National Fraternal Order of Police also submitted letters supporting Gupta's nomination.

Gupta's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee will take place Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

