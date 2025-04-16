Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Vance sounds off on deportation, 'ratification of Biden's illegal migrant invasion' via 'fake legal process'

'The American people elected the Trump administration to solve this problem,' Vance noted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Vice President JD Vance calls out media, Dems for 'disgraceful set of priorities' over migrant deportations Video

Vice President JD Vance calls out media, Dems for 'disgraceful set of priorities' over migrant deportations

Vice President JD Vance calls out judicial lawfare against the Trump administration and Democrats and the mainstream media's attempt to mischaracterize mass deportations.

Vice President JD Vance asserted that he and President Donald Trump will not allow the "illegal migrant invasion" that occurred during President Joe Biden's White House tenure to be ratified via "fake legal process."

He suggested that if the people crying "lack of due process" regarding the deportation of illegal aliens do not have a proposed solution that allows the nation to remove at least several million illegal aliens annually, they do not actually want to achieve border security and expel the illegal immigrants.

"When the media and the far left obsess over an MS-13 gang member and demand that he be returned to the United States for a *third* deportation hearing, what they're really saying is they want the vast majority of illegal aliens to stay here permanently," Vance wrote in the lengthy Tuesday night post on X.

TWO VENEZUELAN ILLEGAL ALIENS CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING, TORTURING, ATTEMPTING TO KILL WASHINGTON STATE WOMAN

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are seen after a ceremony with the 2025 College Football Playoff National Champions Ohio State Buckeyes on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, April 14, 2025 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Here's a useful test: ask the people weeping over the lack of due process what precisely they propose for dealing with Biden's millions and millions of illegals. And with reasonable resource and administrative judge constraints, does their solution allow us to deport at least a few million people per year?" he noted.

"If the answer is no, they've given their game away. They don't want border security. They don't want us to deport the people who've come into our country illegally. They want to accomplish through fake legal process what they failed to accomplish politically: The ratification of Biden's illegal migrant invasion. President Trump and I will not stand for [it]," Vance declared.

PAM BONDI CALLS OUT ‘DETACHED FROM REALITY’ DEMS FOR DEMANDING ALLEGED MS-13 GANG MEMBER BE RETURNED TO US

Trump reveals the only detail he hasn't decided in his self-deportation program Video

The vice president asserted that American voters elected the Trump administration to fix the illegal immigration issue.

"Consider that Joe Biden allowed approximately 20 million illegal aliens into our country. This placed extraordinary burdens on our country--our schools, hospitals, housing, and other essential services were overwhelmed. On top of that, many of these illegal aliens committed violent crimes, or facilitated fentanyl and sex trafficking. That is the situation we inherited," he wrote.

BORDER CROSSINGS HIT RECORD LOW IN MARCH THANKS TO ‘VIGILANT’ WORK OF AGENTS: REPORT

Tom Homan says the Trump administration will ‘increase resources’ to target migrant criminals in sanctuary cities Video

"The American people elected the Trump administration to solve this problem. The President has successfully stopped the inflow of illegal aliens, and now we must deport the people who came here illegally," he declared.

