Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Roman Catholic

Vance says he won’t play ‘politicization of the pope game’ over whether Leo XIV is conservative or liberal

Vance’s refusal to talk politics regarding Leo XIV comes after an X account linked to the new pope appeared to criticize Trump and Vance over immigration

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Pope Leo XIV gives his first homily at his celebratory mass Video

Pope Leo XIV gives his first homily at his celebratory mass

 Fox News chief religion correspondent Lauren Green has the latest on the new pontiff's first day at the Vatican on 'Special Report.'

Vice President JD Vance refused to talk politics about the newly elected pope on Friday, calling his election a "great thing."

"So many people my entire lifetime have said you’re never going to have an American pope," Vance told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt after being asked for his reaction to his election. "Obviously, now we do, so I think that’s a great thing." 

Vance added that "We don’t know a whole lot about him, but I just wish him the best, right? I’m a Catholic. He’s now the head of the Catholic Church, and we’ll pray for his wisdom, for his good decisions, and his good health, and hope that he has a long and successful papacy."

The vice president told Hewitt that something like the election of a new pope can often become "discolored" by politics. 

INCLUSIVE TONE OF NEW POPE ISN'T SITTING WELL WITH SOME IN TEH ‘AMERICA FIRST’ MOVEMENT

Split of pope and JD Vance

JD Vance refused to talk politics about the newly elected pope on Friday, calling his election a "great thing." (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Alberto PizzoliAFP via Getty Images)

"People are asking is he a conservative or is he a liberal," Vance continued. "Will he attack President Trump and J.D. Vance on certain things, and hasn’t attacked Democrats on other things."

He said his thoughts on that were that it’s hard to "fit a 2,000-year-old institution into the politics of 2025 America."

Vance added that as a Catholic convert, he tries "not to play the politicization of the Pope game. I’m sure he’s going to say a lot of things that I love. I’m sure he’ll say some things that I disagree with, but I’ll continue to pray for him and the Church despite it all and through it all, and that’ll be the way that I handle it."

Vance’s remarks came after news spread of an X account linked to Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, that reposted articles earlier this year criticizing the Trump administration on its deportation push. 

He also agreed with Hewitt that it was "disappointing" that reporters asked cardinals in a press conference about Leo’s election about Trump. 

FIRST AMERICAN-BORN POPE INSPIRES FAITH LEADERS ACROSS THE NATION

Vice President JD Vance, left, meets with Pope Francis

Vance met with the late Pope Francis last month.  (Vatican Media via AP, HO)

"The Church is so much bigger than politics," he said, adding that most of the millions of Catholics in the U.S. aren’t worried about whether the pope is liberal or conservative. 

He continued, "There are a lot of views the Catholic leadership holds that are, you know, you might consider on the right side of the spectrum. There are a lot of views they’re going to hold that might be more traditionally on the left side of the spectrum. And then there are a lot of views that don’t map easily onto politics at all."

Vance said that although the church touches on public policy from time to time, "that’s not really what it’s about."

"I think it would be better for all of us if we allowed the Church to be about the saving of souls and didn’t try to fit it into a pre-ordained political box," he concluded.

Pope Leo XIV was elected to succeed Pope Francis on Thursday after the former’s death last month after a health battle. 

President Trump quickly congratulated Leo on his selection on Thursday. 

The newly elected Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV is seen for the first time from the Vatican balcony on May 8, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinal Robert Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV. White smoke was seen over the Vatican early this evening as the Conclave of Cardinals took just two days to elect the new Pontiff after the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The newly elected Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV is seen for the first time from the Vatican balcony on May 8.  (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," he wrote in Truth Social Post. "What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

However, other conservatives like Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist in Trump's first administration and a Catholic, called Leo the "worst pick ever." 

Pro-Trump conservative commentator Joey Mannarino took to X to charge that "the new Pope has recently attacked JD Vance, shown solidarity with Kilmar Abrego-Garcia and begged Trump to open the borders like Biden had them. This guy is worse than Francis."

Conservative radio host Charlie Kirk said in a video on X, "Let’s just say, not so great tweets about having some willingness for open borders. We’ll see kind of how he is on that. Also some George Floyd stuff that I’m not too crazy about."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kirk added that "overall, it seems like he’s a pro-life warrior. There’s a lot yet to learn about this pope, but I hope that he will be a strong advocate for strong borders. And for sovereignty."