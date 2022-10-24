Vance, Ryan tied among definite voters in new Ohio Senate poll

Ohio Senate candidates JD Vance and Tim Ryan are in a virtual deadlock weeks before Election Day, with a new Marist Poll showing the Republican Vance with support from 46% of registered voters compared to 45% for the Democrat Ryan.

Among voters who say they are definitely going to vote in the midterm elections, the race is even closer, with both candidates tied at 47%.

At the same time, voters' opinions of both candidates appears to be dropping. When it comes to Ryan, 36% of those polled had an unfavorable opinion – up from 25%. For Vance, that number has gone up from 36% to a current mark of 41% with an unfavorable view.

"This open seat in Ohio has attracted national attention because it is so competitive," Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, said in a statement. "Although both candidates have become more disliked since Marist’s poll last month, there are still about one in four voters who have yet to form an opinion."

While the Senate race is looking to be a nail-biter, Republicans appear to be in a more comfortable position in other contests.

"The Republicans are well-positioned, though, to retain the Ohio statehouse," the Marist poll website says. "Republican Governor Mike DeWine leads his Democratic challenger Nan Whaley by 13 points among Ohio registered voters. DeWine retains his advantage over Whaley among those who say they will definitely vote in November."

Republican congressional candidates in Ohio are also leading Democrats, with the poll saying 49% favor the GOP candidates compared to 42% for Democrats. Among those who say they will "definitely" vote, Republicans lead 52% to 43%.

Early voting is already underway in Ohio. According to the poll, voters have high confidence in state and local election security, with 78% of adults and 81% of registered voters expressing confidence that it will be a fair and accurate election.