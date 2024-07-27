Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Vance rips Harris for questioning his loyalty to America: 'What the hell have you done?'

Kamala Harris claimed in a short video that JD Vance is 'loyal only to Trump, not to our country'

Jasmine Baehr
Published
Vance blasts Kamala harris for questioning his loyalty to America: 'I went to Iraq for this country' Video

Vance blasts Kamala harris for questioning his loyalty to America: 'I went to Iraq for this country'

Running mate to former President Donald Trump, JD Vance (R-OH), went on the offense at a rally in Minnesota Saturday when Vice President Kamala Harris questioned his loyalty to his country.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance called out Democratic heir apparent Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Saturday.

Harris said in a 45-second YouTube video posted on July 16 that Vance would be "loyal only to Trump, not to our country" and a "rubber stamp for [Trump's] extreme agenda." 

JD VANCE GETS SECRET SERVICE CODE NAME 'BOBCAT,' JOINS 'MOGUL' IN BID TO TAKE WHITE HOUSE

Vance countered the Vice President's attack on his character at Saturday's joint Trump and Vance rally with his track record of Marine Corps service and small business ownership as well as Harris' failures in tackling the border crisis.

"Now, I saw the other day Kamala Harris questioned my loyalty to this country. That's the word she used; loyalty. And it's an interesting word. Semper Fi: loyalty, because there is no greater sign of disloyalty to this country than what Kamala Harris has done at our southern border," said Vance.

Former-President-Trump-And-VP-Nominee-Sen.-JD-Vance-Hold-Rally-In-St.-Cloud,-Minnesota

ST CLOUD, MINNESOTA - JULY 27: Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks during a rally with running mate U.S. Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on July 27, 2024, in St Cloud, Minnesota. Trump hopes to flip the state of Minnesota this November, which hasn't been carried by a Republican in a presidential election since 1972.  (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The senator from Ohio didn't stop with Harris' record as border czar under President Joe Biden's administration. 

"And I'd like to ask the vice president, what has she done to question my loyalty to this country? I served in the United States Marine Corps. I went to Iraq for this country. I built a business for this country."

TRUMP SENIOR CAMPAIGN ADVISOR SLAMS LEFT: TAKING VANCE'S ‘CAT LADY’ COMMENTS ‘BLATANTLY OUT OF CONTEXT’

Vance added, "and my running mate took a bullet for this country. So my question to Kamala Harris is, what the hell have you done to question our loyalty to the United States of America?"

After the crowd roared with applause, Vance answered his own question.

Former-President-Trump-And-VP-Nominee-Sen.-JD-Vance-Hold-Rally-In-St.-Cloud,-Minnesota

Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) walks out with his wife Usha Vance to speak during a rally with running mate U.S. Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on July 27, 2024, in St Cloud, Minnesota. Trump hopes to flip the state of Minnesota this November, which hasn't been carried by a Republican in a presidential election since 1972.  (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images))

"And the answer, my friends, is nothing. So let's send a message to the media. Let's send a message to Kamala Harris. Let's send a message to every hardworking patriot from Minnesota across the country. We are ready to have President Donald J. Trump back, and we're going to work our tails off to make sure it happens," he concluded.

A Fox News poll released Friday shows former President Trump with 46% support in Minnesota, and Vice President Harris with 52%. 

Former President Trump and Senator Vance are scheduled to give another campaign rally together Tuesday in Henderson, Nevada.

