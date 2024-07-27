Vance rips Harris for questioning his loyalty to America: 'What the hell have you done?'

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance called out Democratic heir apparent Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Saturday.



Harris said in a 45-second YouTube video posted on July 16 that Vance would be "loyal only to Trump, not to our country" and a "rubber stamp for [Trump's] extreme agenda."



Vance countered the Vice President's attack on his character at Saturday's joint Trump and Vance rally with his track record of Marine Corps service and small business ownership as well as Harris' failures in tackling the border crisis.



"Now, I saw the other day Kamala Harris questioned my loyalty to this country. That's the word she used; loyalty. And it's an interesting word. Semper Fi: loyalty, because there is no greater sign of disloyalty to this country than what Kamala Harris has done at our southern border," said Vance.

The senator from Ohio didn't stop with Harris' record as border czar under President Joe Biden's administration.



"And I'd like to ask the vice president, what has she done to question my loyalty to this country? I served in the United States Marine Corps. I went to Iraq for this country. I built a business for this country."



Vance added, "and my running mate took a bullet for this country. So my question to Kamala Harris is, what the hell have you done to question our loyalty to the United States of America?"



After the crowd roared with applause, Vance answered his own question.

"And the answer, my friends, is nothing. So let's send a message to the media. Let's send a message to Kamala Harris. Let's send a message to every hardworking patriot from Minnesota across the country. We are ready to have President Donald J. Trump back, and we're going to work our tails off to make sure it happens," he concluded.

A Fox News poll released Friday shows former President Trump with 46% support in Minnesota, and Vice President Harris with 52%.



Former President Trump and Senator Vance are scheduled to give another campaign rally together Tuesday in Henderson, Nevada.