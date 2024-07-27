Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump senior campaign advisor slams left: Taking Vance's ‘cat lady’ comments ‘blatantly out of context’

'We’re about fighting for the working women of the United States... JD Vance is the perfect representation of that,' LaCivita told Fox News

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
JD Vance's 'childless cat ladies' backlash 'blatantly taken out of context': Chris LaCivita Video

JD Vance's 'childless cat ladies' backlash 'blatantly taken out of context': Chris LaCivita

Trump 2024 senior campaign adviser Chris LaCivita discusses the latest JD Vance criticism and President Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 race as Kamala Harris takes center stage on 'The Brian Kilmeade Show.'

Trump 2024 senior campaign advisor Chris LaCivita slammed the left’s new attacks on vice presidential candidate JD Vance for appearing to disparage "childless cat ladies" in the Democratic Party, saying that critics are being "absolutely absurd." 

During an episode of Fox News’ "The Brian Kilmeade Show," LaCivita stated that all the noise over Vance’s comments – which he made during an interview three years ago – was overblown and clarified to the radio host that the Trump/Vance campaign is not against "childless women" as the liberal media is saying.

"The fact of the matter is, it’s been blatantly taken out of context," the Trump advisor said during the radio segment that aired on Friday.

JD VANCE'S HOMETOWN OF MIDDLETOWN, OHIO, WAS BUILT BY STEEL INDUSTRY: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT IT

JD Vance during Watters interview

GOP Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance has been under fire for an old interview where he slammed "childless cat ladies" in the Democratic Party. (Fox News)

During the 2021 interview, Vance originally stated, "We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they wanna make the rest of the country miserable, too."

He then specifically called out Vice President Harris, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as being part of this group in that interview.

This week, the Harris campaign, and various other prominent liberals, including Hillary Clinton, actress Jennifer Aniston and others blasted Vance, accusing him of devaluing women that don’t have children, or can’t have them under normal circumstances. 

LaCivita pushed back against the new attack against Vance, suggesting his words were being overblown and suggesting they’re being interpreted in bad faith.

The senior advisor also turned the media’s attacks on Vance here against them. "As a matter of fact, there was a discussion today, where the follow up ­– the Democrat follow-up attack is that JD Vance believes that only people with children should get certain tax breaks."

TRUMP ‘STOOD THERE 'LIKE A MAN’ AFTER BEING SHOT, WILL SOAR SPIRITUALLY AND POLITICALLY, SAYS REAGAN INSIDER

Trump's campaign implements tighter security at its offices in the wake of the assassination attempt

Trump co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita speaks with Fox News and other news organizations at the spin room following the first 2024 general election debate, on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia  (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

"Well, that’s called the childcare tax credit," he continued, noting, "So now we have the Democrat Party and the Kamala Harris campaign on record as opposing something that has been law for years which is, you know, the childcare tax credit."

LaCivita also slammed the Democratic Party strategy employed to take down the Republican vice-presidential candidate, stating, "Look, we expect this kind of thing. You know, they drag out their has-been actresses of Jennifer Aniston to come out and make these attacks."

"We’re about fighting for the working women of the United States, the forgotten people of the middle class. JD Vance is the perfect representation of that. They know it. It scares the hell out of them… They’re going to peddle in fiction and we’re going to have to deal with it as we go forward."

Kilmeade followed by asking if the Trump campaign is "against childless women," to which LaCivita replied, "No, that’s absurd. It’s absolutely absurd."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 