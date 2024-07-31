Amid Harris' youth polling surge, latest figures show Biden did better with Black voters

A comparison of polls taken before and after President Biden’s decision to end his re-election bid depicted the fledgling Vice President Kamala Harris campaign gaining momentum with one notable exception.

Harris, who could be the first Black female president and first president of South Asian descent, lost ground to Biden among Black voters, according to a recent analysis.

Delving into the crosstabs, or categorized responses, in New York Times/Siena polling from July 2 and July 24, Biden performed five points better than former President Trump with Black voters.

In the July 2 survey, Biden enjoyed 56% support among Black voters to Trump’s 13% -- or a gap of 43 points.

However, in the latest poll wherein Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic name, the vice president garnered support from 65% of Black respondents compared to Trump’s 17%. That calculates to a 48-point spread and a difference of five.

The disparity was first highlighted in a larger comparison of the two overall polls by Harvard Institute of Politics polling director John Della Volpe.

In a chart titled, "Harris Sees Dramatic Improvement Among Young Voters, Hispanics, Independents," the MSNBC contributor depicted how Harris enjoyed a 29-point swing in her favor over Biden with voters aged 18-29.

Hispanic voters polled by the Times swung Harris’ way 33 points, and overall registered voters moved seven points her way – offering a 49-49 tie with Trump.

However, Washington Free Beacon editor Peter Hasson posted Della Volpe’s chart and flagged the fact it also showed Harris losing five points among Black voters to Trump, whom Democrats often brand as racist or discriminatory against minorities.

During an address in Philadelphia earlier this month, Harris claimed Trump "stokes hate" and "incites fear." Trump, however, has often highlighted relevant parts of his presidential record, such as working with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., to establish "opportunity zones" in minority communities.

For his part, Trump has made overtures to the Black community during his current campaign, including announcing a planned trip to Chicago this week to join a question-and-answer session with the National Association of Black Journalists.

He also will hold a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – the majority-Black capital of the Keystone State. It will be his first event in the commonwealth since he was nearly assassinated about three hours westward in Butler on July 13.

Following a 2016 rally near Lansing, Michigan, Trump was lambasted from his left for ruminating aloud to Black voters with Democratic proclivities in underserved communities, "What the hell do you have to lose?"

His opponent at the time, Hillary Clinton, called the remark, "so ignorant, it's staggering."

Biden notably told a New York radio show popular within the Black community in 2020 that "if you have a problem figuring out whether you are for me or Trump, then you ain't Black."