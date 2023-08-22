Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin

UW System to request $15M in withheld funds from Legislature

GOP lawmakers suppressed University of Wisconsin System funding in hopes of stemming DEI spending

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

University of Wisconsin System leaders plan to ask Republican lawmakers this fall to release about half of the $32 million they withheld in the hopes of defunding campus diversity initiatives, a top UW budget analyst said Tuesday.

WISCONSIN GOV. TONY EVERS SAYS HE WON'T SIGN BUDGET IF GOP LAWMAKERS CUT FUNDING FOR UW DIVERSITY OFFICERS

Sean Nelson, the system's vice president of finance and administration, told regents during a meeting that system leaders will ask the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee in October to release about $15 million. He said the system plans to submit a proposal to spend the money on engineering, data, science and nursing programs. He did not elaborate before the regents went into closed session.

Wisconsin Fox News graphic

University of Wisconsin System leadership plans to request about $15 million in withheld funds from the state Legislature.

Republicans who control the finance committee decided in June to cut the UW System's 2023-25 budget by $32 million. GOP leaders have said the money is what they estimated the system would spend on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programs across its 13 campuses over the two-year span. The move came after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos complained that DEI efforts are a waste of public money and that he thinks such initiatives have become liberals' new religion.

UW-OSHKOSH ANNOUNCES MASS LAYOFFS IN MOVE TO SHRINK $18M DEFICIT

Republicans on the finance committee said the system could get the money back if it's spent only to bolster the state's workforce. It's unclear if that promise will hold, though, as Vos said in July that the system won't get any of the money unless it eliminates DEI programs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

System spokesman Mark Pitsch didn't immediately respond to an email inquiring if any campuses have cut DEI positions or programs since the finance committee withheld the $32 million.

More from Politics