Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Uvalde shooting: Biden to address nation, orders flags flown at half-staff

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 14 children died in the shooting at Robb Elementary School

By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Texas school shooting shows 'something is going wrong in this country': Ex-homicide detective Video

Texas school shooting shows 'something is going wrong in this country': Ex-homicide detective

Fox News contributor Ted Williams gives his take on deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on 'Your World.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is set to address the nation after a horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas left 14 children and one teacher dead.

Biden will speak at 8:15 PM EST on the tragedy that has devastated the town outside of San Antonio, Texas, and shocked the country.

The president also issued a proclamation ordering all flags be flown at half-staff on Saturday. 

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES 

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Law enforcement personnel walk outside Uvalde High School after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Law enforcement personnel walk outside Uvalde High School after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that 14 elementary school students and one teacher from the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde had died after the suspect, who the governor identified as local resident Salvador Romas, attacked the school.

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: 14 STUDENTS, ONE TEACHER KILLED, SUSPECTED SHOOTER DEAD, GOV. ABBOTT SAYS

"Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering," Abbott said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were quick to react to the mass shooting, with Republicans largely noting that they will be praying for the families of the victims, and Democrats largely calling for gun control policies. 

Houston Keene is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics