User's manual to Trump's effort to dismantle the Education Department

President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order to eliminate the Department of Education

Chad Pergram
Published
Trump to sign executive order abolishing Department of Education Video

Trump to sign executive order abolishing Department of Education

Reagan-era Education Secretary and Fox News contributor Bill Bennett joins 'Fox & Friends' to argue President Donald Trump's plan is good for America.

President Donald Trump is implementing his plan to dismantle the Department of Education. 

But this plan likely needs to go through Congress, and GOP lawmakers just re-upped much of the funding for the Department of Education in last week’s spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

Actually, eliminating the Education Department likely requires both chambers of Congress to approve legislation to end the department or blend some of its functions with other agencies. There are numerous laws on the books over the years mandating certain actions by the department or the federal government. 

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: SHOULD THE HOUSE ALLOW MEMBERS OF CONGRESS TO VOTE REMOTELY?

Trump department of Education

President Trump and the Department of Education building (Getty Images)

Keep in mind that this proposal would need to go through both the House and Senate. And in the Senate, it needs to overcome a filibuster. That requires 60 yeas. Democrats will not support that. And frankly, some Republicans may not do so either.

Group of children in school

Students at work in their classroom. (iStock)

What to watch: Congress will soon receive a "recissions" request from the Trump administration to cancel spending, which is already on the books. 

While canceling the spending does not eliminate the department, it does gut it. The department would still exist, but have no funding. 

Linda McMahon

Linda McMahon arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

Also, look to see how lawmakers handle funding for the department in the next round of spending bills over the spring and summer, due by Sept. 30. Opponents may then try to "zero out" the Education Department

But, since this is legislation, it also needs 60 yeas in the Senate to break a filibuster. So the chances of killing all funding for the department are slim. 

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

