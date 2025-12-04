Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

USCIS slashes work permit validity from 5 years to 18 months for noncitizens citing security concerns

Agency says shorter windows will force more frequent background checks to detect fraud and security threats

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is shortening how long Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) remain valid, cutting it from five years to just 18 months.

The agency announced Thursday that the shorter work-permit windows will force more frequent background checks on noncitizens working in the U.S., which officials argue will help detect fraud, identity security threats and remove individuals who pose a risk.

A woman holds an American flag at a citizenship ceremony.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said officers must consider the positive contributions of applicants moving forward as part of a holistic approach.  (Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images)

STATE DEPARTMENT 'IMMEDIATELY' HALTS ALL AFGHAN PASSPORT VISAS FOLLOWING DEADLY NATIONAL GUARD ATTACK

"Reducing the maximum validity period for employment authorization will ensure that those seeking to work in the United States do not threaten public safety or promote harmful anti-American ideologies," Director Joseph Edlow said. "After the attack on National Guard service members in our nation’s capital by an alien who was admitted into this country by the previous administration, it’s even more clear that USCIS must conduct frequent vetting of aliens."

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

