US Surgeon General Jerome Adams pens farewell message: 'This has been the honor of my life'

The outgoing U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Wednesday penned a heartfelt farewell message to the American people he has served for the past three and a half years, writing that serving in the role "has been the honor of [his] life."

"Thank you for the opportunity to serve this great Nation, as this has been the honor of my life. Three years and five months ago, I was confirmed as just the 20th United States Surgeon General - and only the second-ever African American male to serve in that role," he began.

Adams, 46, said that his tenure first began "with three category 5 hurricanes barreling down on our citizens," noting that at the time, he "immediately deployed to witness the devastation first hand, and to lead our Public Health Service Officers as we helped with the response."

"I saw the best of our Nation coming together in the worse of times, to help those who’d lost everything," he wrote.

"I then turned my attention to the opioid epidemic, encouraging more people to carry Naloxone by issuing the first Surgeon General’s advisory in over a decade. Working across government and with amazing advocacy organizations on the ground- many led by parents who had lost their own children to opioid overdose - we were able to increase Naloxone availability nationwide by over 400%, and save countless lives," he continued.

"This is perhaps my proudest achievement," noted Adams. "As my family has been personally impacted by substance misuse, and I firmly believe stigma remains one of our biggest killers and barriers to health."

Adams continued by noting his work on combatting the "dangers of youth e-cigarette and youth marijuana use - a combination which merged into the deadly EVALI outbreak our Nation faced," he wrote, referring to the outbreak of e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury, reports of which first emerged in 2019.

"Despite any opinions about adult use of these products, I hope Americans can agree that we must all work together to prevent youth initiation and use," he added.

Adams also spoke to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 400,000 Americans to date.

"In the face of a once in a century pandemic, I sought to communicate the rapidly evolving science on this deadly adversary, and arm people with the knowledge and tools they needed to stay safe. I wasn’t always right- because no one was, and this virus continues to humble all of us- but I was always sincere in my efforts to speak to everyday Americans, and address the terrible health inequities this virus exposed," he wrote.

"My team also put out historic Surgeon General’s Calls to Action on Hypertension Control, Maternal Health, and Suicide Prevention. We did this because even in midst of a deadly pandemic, hundreds of thousands of people are killed by these other health risks every year. For example, more people died from uncontrolled high blood pressure in 2020 than from COVID-19," he continued.

"We mustn’t forget about all the other harms Americans face every day or the many opportunities we have to improve health, and build more resilient communities. And we mustn’t forget that diseases and health risks rarely impact all communities equally. That's why these Calls to Action specifically mention the groups disparately impacted, and talk about the need to study and address aggravating factors like bias," he added.

Adams wrapped up his note by noting that "Americans mostly want the same thing," which, he said, is a "fair shot at being their best and healthiest self, and to be able to support the health and well being of their families."

Adams thanked those who have supported him and his family, including his wife, who is undergoing cancer treatment, he said.

"I hope in 2021 and beyond, we can focus more on what unites us, and rise above what divides us. Because Americans working together can overcome any obstacle or adversary," concluded Adams. "I stand at the ready to help in our mutual quest for recovery, resilience, and health, and thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the opportunity to serve."

You can read the surgeon general's farewell note in its entirety below.