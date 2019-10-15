CDC gives vaping-related lung illnesses a name

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late last week issued a new name for the vaping-related lung illness that has sickened more than 1,000 people and killed at least 26.

DOCTOR SAYS VAPING COULD MAKE YOU MORE SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE FLU

In its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report issued on Oct. 11, the CDC called the lung illnesses EVALI, which stands for “e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury.”

The CDC in the same report said that as of Oct. 8, 49 states have reported a total of 1,299 cases of EVALI to the federal agency. At least 26 people have died in 21 states.

Texas on Friday announced its first vaping-related death, mirroring similar news out of New York and Utah last week. Texas’ Department of State Health Services did not release additional information about the victim in a news release, but the Associated Press reported that the death involved an older woman in north Texas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials with the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have yet to pinpoint any one product or ingredient responsible for the illnesses. However, with more than 80 percent of cases involving THC products, officials are increasingly focusing on thickeners and additives found in black market THC cartridges.

Fox News' Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.