Donald Trump

US Rep. Mike Rogers being considered for secretary of defense under Trump

Rogers, a Republican from Alabama who serves as the House Armed Services Committee chairman, has been contacted by the Trump transition team

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Trump appoints Susie Wiles as first-ever female White House chief of staff Video

Trump appoints Susie Wiles as first-ever female White House chief of staff

Fox News' Brooke Singman reports the latest on the president-elect's historic Cabinet pick. 

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., is being considered to serve as secretary of defense in a second Trump administration

A source familiar with discussions told Fox News Digital Rogers has been contacted by the Trump transition team. 

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for comment.

INSIDE THE REPUBLICAN VICTORIES IN SUBURBAN NEW YORK: ‘FED UP WITH ONE PARTY DEMOCRATIC RULE’

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., speaks during a hearing in Washington, D.C., Sept. 29, 2021.  (Getty Images)

Rogers was re-elected to a third term Tuesday after running unopposed. 

Another potential candidate for defense secretary is Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., a retired Green Beret. In addition to serving in the military before joining Congress, Waltz was an adviser to defense secretaries Robert Gates and Donald Rumsfeld and spent time in the private sector as CEO of defense contractor Metis Solutions.

He sits on the House Armed Services and Intelligence committees, in addition to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

NEW YORK DEM WARNS 'VILIFYING VOTERS OF COLOR AS WHITE SUPREMACISTS' PUSHES THEM 'FURTHER INTO TRUMP’S CAMP'

Donald Trump at NYC rally

Former President Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York Oct. 27, 2024. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Republicans are bullish about keeping the House majority after victories in the Senate and the White House on election night. 

Replacing a House member, even one from a district that heavily favors one party or the other, generally takes at least several weeks. Republican leaders have already signaled they would not want to waste any time in using their majorities in Congress to forward Trump’s agenda.

Susie Wiles

President-elect Donald Trump brings Susie Wiles to the podium at an election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

On Thursday, Trump announced his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, will serve as his White House chief of staff. 

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is being discussed as a potential candidate for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, two people familiar with such discussions told Fox News Digital.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

