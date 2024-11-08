US Rep. Mike Rogers being considered for secretary of defense under Trump

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., is being considered to serve as secretary of defense in a second Trump administration.

A source familiar with discussions told Fox News Digital Rogers has been contacted by the Trump transition team.

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for comment.

INSIDE THE REPUBLICAN VICTORIES IN SUBURBAN NEW YORK: ‘FED UP WITH ONE PARTY DEMOCRATIC RULE’

Rogers was re-elected to a third term Tuesday after running unopposed.

Another potential candidate for defense secretary is Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., a retired Green Beret. In addition to serving in the military before joining Congress, Waltz was an adviser to defense secretaries Robert Gates and Donald Rumsfeld and spent time in the private sector as CEO of defense contractor Metis Solutions.

He sits on the House Armed Services and Intelligence committees, in addition to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

NEW YORK DEM WARNS 'VILIFYING VOTERS OF COLOR AS WHITE SUPREMACISTS' PUSHES THEM 'FURTHER INTO TRUMP’S CAMP'

Republicans are bullish about keeping the House majority after victories in the Senate and the White House on election night.

Replacing a House member, even one from a district that heavily favors one party or the other, generally takes at least several weeks. Republican leaders have already signaled they would not want to waste any time in using their majorities in Congress to forward Trump’s agenda.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday, Trump announced his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, will serve as his White House chief of staff.

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is being discussed as a potential candidate for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, two people familiar with such discussions told Fox News Digital.