Police rush to SCOTUS justice’s home amid rising threats against conservatives — but report quickly unravels

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Police responded to a "swatting call" at the residence of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in Virginia on Wednesday evening, police confirmed, marking the latest security scare involving a conservative public figure.

"Yesterday evening at approximately 9:02 p.m., officers responded to a swatting call at the residence of U.S. Supreme Court Justice in Fairfax County," a Fairfax County Police Department public information officer told Fox News Digital on Thursday when asked about reports concerning the alleged incident at Coney Barrett’s home.

Fairfax police responded to Coney Barrett's home after they received a call through the department’s non-emergency line, then met with the justice’s security detail, who confirmed the report was "fictitious," the officer told Fox News Digital.

The incident comes amid years of heightened threats against Supreme Court justices, including protests outside conservative justices’ homes after the leaked Dobbs draft opinion in 2022 and the arrest of a California man near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home who was later charged with attempted murder.

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"Officers immediately coordinated with Supreme Court Police personnel assigned to the residence and quickly determined that the report was fictitious. No additional police resources were utilized," the police department said.

Swatting calls target an individual by calling in a false police report for crimes such as a murder, a hostage situation, bomb threats or active shooters that would require a greater law enforcement response — to the home of the target.

A partial audio recording of the police audio surfaced on X on Thursday that reported a "call came in for sounds of gunshots." Law enforcement can be heard saying there was a "suspicious noise" at a 24-hour security coverage for a "high-priority resident" of the county.

Barrett was on the bench Thursday morning alongside her colleagues, and read aloud summaries of two opinions she authored. Barrett made no mention of the Wednesday incident in her bench remarks.

"Swatting is an attempt to get an innocent person killed—in this case, a sitting Supreme Court Justice," posted Republican Utah Sen, Mike Lee on X as reports of the incident surfaced Thursday. "The proper response will be putting the offender in prison for many, many years."

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The incident follows years of heightened security concerns involving Supreme Court justices, including protests outside conservative justices’ homes after the Dobbs draft opinion leaked in 2022 showing the court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

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The leaked Dobbs draft opinion became a lightning rod for protests, with abortion-rights activists demonstrating outside the homes of Coney Barrett, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and other members of the court’s conservative majority.

In June 2022, California man Nicholas John Roske was charged with attempted murder for making violent threats against Kavanaugh while carrying a gun, knife and pepper spray near the justice’s home. He was later sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Attacks on conservative leaders have been on the rise, most recently targeting the commander-in-chief, including just in April at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

There were two public assassination attempts on Trump’s life in 2024, beginning in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear after a gunman climbed onto a roof during a rally on July 13, 2024.

Earlier this month, a California army veteran known for his display of "Make America Great Again" memorabilia and American flags outside his residence, dubbed the "Trump House," was attacked and beaten to death.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the Supreme Court for comment.

Fox News' Bill Mears contributed to this report.