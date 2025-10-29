Expand / Collapse search
California

US attorney fired by Trump joins Newsom's team

Former acting US attorney Michele Beckwith was dismissed hours after warning Border Patrol chief about court restrictions

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Duffy decries Newsom after deadly California crash involving illegal immigrant Video

Duffy decries Newsom after deadly California crash involving illegal immigrant

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins ‘America Reports’ to break down a fatal California crash, allegedly caused by an illegal immigrant, and how the suspect was able to obtain a driver’s license.

Former acting U.S. attorney in Sacramento Michele Beckwith, who was recently fired by the Trump administration, has reportedly found a new gig with California Gov. Gavin Newsom's team.

Newsom recently hired Beckwith to serve as deputy legal affairs secretary, putting her in a position to provide legal counsel to the governor and state agencies, according to The New York Times.

"Trump’s loss is California’s gain," Tara Gallegos, a Newsom spokesperson told the Times. She added that Beckwith "brings to our office more than 20 years of legal experience and invaluable knowledge of the law."

"To me, it’s not political — it’s existential for our country," Beckwith said in an interview with the Times. "So if there’s something I can do to assist in keeping our democracy and Constitution alive, that is what I am happy to do."

WHISTLEBLOWER WARNS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARE SENDING 'SHOCKWAVE' THROUGH CRUCIAL INDUSTRY

Gregory Bovino stands with ICE officers in Los Angeles

Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino leads agents through Los Angeles. (Carlin Stiehl/Getty Images)

Beckwith was fired by the Trump administration after she clashed with Greg Bovino, chief of the Border Control sector in El Centro, Calif., over a court order on immigration arrests.

On July 15, Beckwith was fired just hours after telling Bovino that a court order prevented him from carrying out arrests in a region stretching from the Oregon border to Bakersfield, Calif., without reasonable suspicion of federal law violations, the Times reported, citing documents it had reviewed. The outlet noted that within days of Beckwith's firing, Bovino led a raid on a Home Depot parking lot during which at least eight were arrested for being in the U.S. illegally.

After Beckwith's firing, Newsom's press office wrote on X, "Trump has fired the top federal prosecutor in Sacramento because she insisted on following the law. WAKE UP, AMERICA. DEMOCRACY IS ON THE BRINK!"

Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom in a split image

After the Trump administration fired former acting U.S. attorney in Sacramento Michele Beckwith, Gov. Gavin Newsom took notice — and hired her.  (Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo/Reuters; Fred Greaves/Reuters)

ARCHITECT OF LA ICE RAIDS REPORTEDLY ARRIVES IN CHICAGO AS FOCUS SHIFTS TO WINDY CITY, AGENT'S HISTORY

The firing occurred amid an ongoing feud between Newsom and President Donald Trump. The two have clashed over several issues, including immigration. Recently, Trump's Department of Transportation (DOT) announced it would be withholding $40 million in funding for California after it found that the Golden State was not complying with the DOT's English Language Proficiency (ELP) standards.

"I put states on notice this summer: enforce the Trump Administration’s English language requirements or the checks stop coming. California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement. This is a fundamental safety issue that impacts you and your family on America’s roads," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom with two American flags in the background.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a bill signing event related to redrawing the state’s congressional maps on Aug. 21, 2025, in Sacramento. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Recently, multiple deadly truck crashes have been linked to illegal immigrants who obtained commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) from California. 

That includes a recent crash allegedly caused by Jashanpreet Singh, who is accused of driving under the influence and killing three people in the accident. On Oct. 23, the White House confirmed that Singh received his CDL from California. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the DOT was cracking down on the issuing of CDLs amid a "disturbing pattern" of them being given to illegal immigrants.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, Newsom's office and the Department of Justice for comment.

