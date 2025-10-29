US attorney fired by Trump joins Newsom's team

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former acting U.S. attorney in Sacramento Michele Beckwith, who was recently fired by the Trump administration, has reportedly found a new gig with California Gov. Gavin Newsom's team.

Newsom recently hired Beckwith to serve as deputy legal affairs secretary, putting her in a position to provide legal counsel to the governor and state agencies, according to The New York Times.

"Trump’s loss is California’s gain," Tara Gallegos, a Newsom spokesperson told the Times. She added that Beckwith "brings to our office more than 20 years of legal experience and invaluable knowledge of the law."

"To me, it’s not political — it’s existential for our country," Beckwith said in an interview with the Times. "So if there’s something I can do to assist in keeping our democracy and Constitution alive, that is what I am happy to do."

Beckwith was fired by the Trump administration after she clashed with Greg Bovino, chief of the Border Control sector in El Centro, Calif., over a court order on immigration arrests.

On July 15, Beckwith was fired just hours after telling Bovino that a court order prevented him from carrying out arrests in a region stretching from the Oregon border to Bakersfield, Calif., without reasonable suspicion of federal law violations, the Times reported, citing documents it had reviewed. The outlet noted that within days of Beckwith's firing, Bovino led a raid on a Home Depot parking lot during which at least eight were arrested for being in the U.S. illegally.

After Beckwith's firing, Newsom's press office wrote on X, "Trump has fired the top federal prosecutor in Sacramento because she insisted on following the law. WAKE UP, AMERICA. DEMOCRACY IS ON THE BRINK!"

The firing occurred amid an ongoing feud between Newsom and President Donald Trump. The two have clashed over several issues, including immigration. Recently, Trump's Department of Transportation (DOT) announced it would be withholding $40 million in funding for California after it found that the Golden State was not complying with the DOT's English Language Proficiency (ELP) standards.

"I put states on notice this summer: enforce the Trump Administration’s English language requirements or the checks stop coming. California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement. This is a fundamental safety issue that impacts you and your family on America’s roads," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement.

Recently, multiple deadly truck crashes have been linked to illegal immigrants who obtained commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) from California.

That includes a recent crash allegedly caused by Jashanpreet Singh, who is accused of driving under the influence and killing three people in the accident. On Oct. 23, the White House confirmed that Singh received his CDL from California.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the DOT was cracking down on the issuing of CDLs amid a "disturbing pattern" of them being given to illegal immigrants.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, Newsom's office and the Department of Justice for comment.