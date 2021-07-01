Attorney General Garland pauses federal executions

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday issued a memorandum that imposes a moratorium on federal executions.

"The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is not only afforded the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States, but is also treated fairly and humanely," Garland said in a statement. "That obligation has special force in capital cases."

Executions will be put on hold while a review of the Justice Department’s policies and procedures takes place.

