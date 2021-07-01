Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Justice Department
Published

Attorney General Garland pauses federal executions

No executions will be scheduled until a review is completed

By Brittany De Lea | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday issued a memorandum that imposes a moratorium on federal executions.

"The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is not only afforded the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States, but is also treated fairly and humanely," Garland said in a statement. "That obligation has special force in capital cases."

Executions will be put on hold while a review of the Justice Department’s policies and procedures takes place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story is developing, please check back for updates.

More from Politics