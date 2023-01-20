‘Unplanned’ actress: Pro-lifers care for babies before and after birth

Actress Ashley Bratcher, who starred in the movie " Unplanned," said Friday that there is a "false narrative" that the pro-life movement only supports babies before they are born.

"This is proof right here," Bratcher told Fox News Digital at the March for Life in Washington, D.C. "We’re fighting for more than just abortion bans. There’s evidence that we’re standing with moms at their pregnancy and beyond. It’s a false narrative."

Friday marked the 50th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., that takes place on the anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade, which was overturned last year.

PRO-LIFERS RALLY AT THE 50TH ANNUAL MARCH FOR LIFE

Bratcher played Abby Johnson in the pro-life movie "Unplanned." Her character went from a director at Planned Parenthood to a leading pro-life leader. Bratcher said the fight to end abortion has only begun in post-Roe America.

"I think it’s a celebratory year," Bratcher told Fox News Digital. "This is an opportunity to celebrate all we’ve been working for throughout the years. And I still think there’s a big fight to be had."

50TH MARCH FOR LIFE KICKS OFF FOLLOWING OVERTURNING OF ROE V. WADE

Republican states have moved to restrict abortion after the Supreme Court ruled in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that they can have the right to regulate the procedure. Complete bans were passed in 13 states, one state limited abortion through the first six weeks of pregnancy, and four others limited the procedure to the first 15 to 18 weeks.

Attendees and speakers at the March for Life emphasized the need to focus on care for mothers in need as abortion access is restricted. Gina Tomes is the family life director for Bethlehem Home, which gives mothers in need overnight shelter, food and day-to-day care before and after they deliver their children.

"Through the intervention in a woman's life by just surrounding her with the proper care and love and services — it changes their life," Tomes told Fox News Digital. "Every little bit helps in strategic planning for their future and foundation. We have seen miracles happen on a daily basis. We work with women that overcome addiction, we end homelessness, we are poverty fighters. By choosing life that is all possible."

BEN WATSON ON FIRST MARCH FOR LIFE SINCE OVERTURNING ROE: ‘STILL WORK TO BE DONE’

Bratcher attended the March for Life with Save the Storks, an organization that sets up buses outside of abortion clinics where women can receive pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and other care. Volunteers encourage women to get an ultrasound so they can hear the heartbeat of their child and opt to deliver their children. Bratcher said she hopes to see more organizations like this provide outreach to pregnant women in need.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Now there’s a greater need to be able to get out there and serve in a capacity that solves a new problem," Bratcher told Fox News Digital. "I’d like to see more legislation that provides for adoption. Or mental health aspects that support that. Or foster care reform."