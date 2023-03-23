Universal school choice headed to DeSantis’ desk after passing Florida Senate

Universal school choice legislation is heading to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk after it passed the Republican-led Florida Senate on Thursaday with a large majority.

Corey DeAngelis, a senior fellow at the American Federation for Children, told Fox News that he believes a universal school choice revolution has ignited.

"The dominoes are falling and there's nothing the power-hungry teachers unions can do about it," he said. "We all owe Randi Weingarten and her union allies a special thank you for overplaying their hand and awakening a sleeping giant: parents who want more of a say in their children's education."

If signed into law, the Florida bill will eventually make state-funded vouchers for students universal by removing income caps for eligibility to education savings accounts.

The final vote was 26-12, split among party lines.

Parents who are eligible for the program will get $8,000 education-related expenses including tuition at private schools, homeschooling, tutoring, materials and fees for standardized tests. The vouchers will roll out over time with low and middle income families prioritized.

Florida is the fourth state legislature to pass universal school choice in 2023 and would be the sixth to enact school choice for all families in just two years, according to DeAngelis.

"Florida has been a national leader on school choice for many years, but Arizona and West Virginia recently passed up the Sunshine State," he said ."The passage of this bill helps Florida reclaim its school choice crown."

The bill, HB1, cleared the Florida House last week in an 83-27 vote, with three Democrats voting in favor.

"Gov. Ron DeSantis and legislative leaders like House Speaker Paul Renner as well as Senate President Kathleen Passidomo deserve great credit for advancing policies that put students and families first," Lindsey Burke, director of the Center for Education Policy at The Heritage Foundation, and Jason Bedrick, a research fellow at the center, said in a joint statement provided to Fox News.

"By expanding the state’s innovative education savings account policy to all K-12 students, Florida likely will retain its position as one of the best states in the nation for education freedom," they added.

DeSantis was hesitant to give his full support of universal school choice earlier this month, questioning if wealthy families should receive vouchers.



"If you have a family that’s very high income, they have school choice," he said. "They don’t necessarily need to be eligible for the program. They are eligible. They can go and pay tuition and do it."

"I am totally comfortable saying that if everyone in Florida who can afford it can go on their own without getting it, and everyone who can’t get a scholarship, to me, that is still universal," he added.