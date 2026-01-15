Expand / Collapse search
Congress

Unity wins out as Republicans swallow $643M in funding for Trump-opposed media agency

GOP passes funding for U.S. Agency for Global Media, despite Trump order to shutter the organization

By Leo Briceno Fox News
Despite President Donald Trump’s past efforts to shut it down, Republicans passed a spending package that includes $643 million for the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), choosing legislative unity over a fight that could have derailed the must-pass spending bill. 

The move underscored the GOP's ongoing struggle to pursue party objectives while also crafting legislation that can unite Republicans amid razor-thin margins in the House of Representatives.

The funding goes toward radio, internet, television and broadcasting grants in the Middle East. The item passed both chambers of Congress this week as part of this year’s National Security, Department of State and Related Programs Act (NSRP).

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., one of the legislators who worked on the NSRP, said the final number came about from talks with Kari Lake, a senior advisor for the agency with close ties to the president.

Kari Lake testifies at House hearing

Senior advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media Kari Lake holds up a photograph, which she says shows an empty Voice of America (VOA) newsroom, as she speaks during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on June 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"She seemed to me like we’re on the same team on this," Alford said when asked about those conversations. "I continue to communicate with her often and look forward to working with her as she tries to right this program and get it back to its original intent." 

At the outset of his second term, Trump issued an executive order shuttering the USAGM, the parent organization of Voice of America, claiming that the organization had a clear bent against Republican principles and didn’t serve the country’s domestic interests. However, when courts ruled that the administration lacked the power needed to remove its congressionally approved funding, the agency remained in place.

Despite the continuation of its funding, Alford believes Republicans took a step toward the president’s wishes, noting that the NSRP bill trims the agency's budget.

The president stands in the aisle of Air Force One.

President Donald Trump takes questions from members of the press aboard Air Force One on Jan. 11, 2026, while traveling from Palm Beach, Fla. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

"I think the cuts that we're making, which is a 25% reduction, is a significant step forward to meeting what Kari Lake wants as well. I'm hoping that we can do even more in the 2027 appropriations bill," Alford said.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., who voted to advance the NSRP funding bill and its provision on USAGM, said he personally wants to see the funding eliminated.

"I would prefer that the federal government funds zero," Higgins said moments before Wednesday’s vote. "We support the president's executive actions and his executive orders, and we endeavor to codify them. We just don't have extra money to spend on things." 

"But I'm not going to let something like that stop me from supporting the larger measure," he added. 

Higgins, a member of the fiscally conservative House Freedom Caucus, said Republicans must pick their battles carefully amid a razor-thin, two-seat majority in the House, following the retirement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and the sudden death of Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., earlier this month.

Republicans will continue to face questions about how to pursue party priorities in the coming weeks as they work through the year's remaining spending legislation. 

"We don't have the luxury of just casually opposing our own bills. It’s just so tight, man. So, our goal is to pass our legislation — especially when you're faced with the alternative of a government shutdown," Higgins said, noting the consequences that would follow if Congress were to fail to pass spending legislation.

Currently, Republicans hold just a two-seat majority in the chamber.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, Sept. 9, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

When asked whether Democrats had pressed to include the USAGM funding in the NSRP package, Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., did not describe the conversations but noted the package had resulted from bipartisan negotiations.

"How things get into these appropriations bills in this climate — all we do is advocate and leverage whatever we have. Some days you’re the bug, some days you’re the windshield," Quigley said.

The NSRP, having cleared both chambers of Congress, now heads to Trump's desk for his signature.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

