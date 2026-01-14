Union backs Ford worker who traded insults with Trump during Michigan plant visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A top autoworkers union is defending a Ford employee who exchanged insults with President Donald Trump during his visit to a Michigan factory, saying workers should never be subjected to vulgar language or behavior.

Laura Dickerson, the United Auto Workers (UAW) Vice President and Director of the Ford Department, said the autoworker at the Ford River Rouge Plant in Dearborn "is a proud member" who "believes in freedom of speech, a principle we wholeheartedly embrace, and we stand with our membership in protecting their voice on the job."

"The UAW will ensure that our member receives the full protection of all negotiated contract language safeguarding his job and his rights as a union member," Dickerson said in a statement. "Workers should never be subjected to vulgar language or behavior by anyone—including the President of the United States."

The worker shouted an insult at Trump, who then responded by "flipping the bird" and appearing to mouth the words "f--- you" twice.

An online fundraiser purportedly for the worker, who identified himself as TJ Sabula, said he has been suspended by the Ford Automotive Company for calling Trump a "Pedophile protector!!" The fundraiser also urged Trump to release more files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, defended Trump's reaction, telling Fox News Digital that: "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."

Sabula told The Washington Post that he was the person shouting at Trump during the visit and said he has been suspended pending an internal investigation.

"As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever," Sabula told the outlet, while adding that he is concerned about the future of his job and believes he has been "targeted for political retribution" for "embarrassing Trump in front of his friends."

Sabula, who said he identifies as politically independent and has never voted for Trump, told the newspaper that he has supported other Republican candidates in the past. He said he was standing roughly 60 feet away from Trump at the time and said the president could hear him "very, very, very clearly."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Ford.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.