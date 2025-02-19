'Under attack': JFK's only grandson rips DOGE, family members in series of vulgar social media rants

JFK's grandson took to Instagram on Tuesday and Wednesday to accuse President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of attempting to "steal the past" from the American people.

"I'm OK, but our country is not," Jack Schlossberg, former President John F. Kennedy's only grandson, said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "It's under attack from its own government."

The 32-year-old alleged DOGE is "generating propaganda," not cutting spending.

DOGE, a temporary White House organization with an 18-month lifespan, was created by an executive order earlier this year. It is tasked with optimizing the federal government, streamlining operations, and slashing spending .

While Schlossbery announced he was quitting social media weeks ago, the post came after the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum confirmed on Tuesday it is closed "until further notice."

"The sudden dismissal of federal employees at the JFK Library forced the museum to close today," according to the statement. "As the Foundation that supports the JFK Library, we are devastated by this news and will continue to support our colleagues and the Library."

Schlossberg, who served on several of the library's committees, panned the camera to a framed picture with a handwritten message, supposedly given to him by an astronaut, telling viewers they would never know that his grandfather contributed to space exploration if it weren't for the library.

"JFK sent a man to the moon, but you’d never know it if the JFK Library wasn’t open and no one was allowed to talk about it," he said.

"It's time to speak out and resist what's happening," Schlossberg said. "If you're not doing that, you're not helping."

While the rant was initially posted on Instagram, Schlossberg shared the video on X, directly calling out organization leader Elon Musk.

"Hey DOGE eat s--- buddy :) @elonmusk," he wrote.

Just weeks ago, Schlossberg posted on X saying there was "nothing heroic" about President Donald Trump issuing an executive order to declassify the JFK files.

"The truth is a lot sadder than the myth — a tragedy that didn’t need to happen. Not part of an inevitable grand scheme," he wrote. "Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back."

Schlossberg worked on Barack Obama's presidential primary campaign during high school, and later supported Chris Murphy, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.

The young Kennedy, who holds both Yale and Harvard University degrees, amassed nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram, with much of his content centering around video rants.

In subsequent videos, Schlossberg went on to blast cousin "Kick" Kennedy and uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services on Thursday.

He also attacked cousin Joe Kennedy III for not speaking out against RFK Jr., who he referred to as "uncle schmuck."

"This is my cousin Joe who is happy to do media NOW but cannot find courage to say s--- about RFKJR - classic self promo no spine," Schlossberg wrote. "Grow a pair or sit down."

Photos he posted Wednesday afternoon featured Schlossberg shirtless, wearing feathers around his neck, alongside scantily clad women.

One, featuring two women's bottoms prominently turned toward the camera, was later deleted.

"Making sure I always look professional," he wrote alongside one of the pictures.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.