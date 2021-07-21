Ukrainian president Zelensky to visit Biden in August

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with President Biden late next month, the White House announced Wednesday.

"The visit will affirm the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

US AND GERMANY REACH AGREEMENT TO ALLOW RUSSIAN NORD STREAM 2 PIPELINE

The meeting, set for Aug. 30, comes as the U.S. seeks to shore up its alliance with Kiev while also entering into a controversial agreement with Germany over the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will carry natural gas from Russia to Germany.

Despite opposition from the last two White House administrations, President Biden frustrated some U.S. lawmakers and European allies when he first lifted sanctions against Russia over the natural gas pipeline earlier this year.

Fox News confirmed Tuesday that the administration has now entered into an agreement with Germany to allow the completion of the pipeline – a move that Republicans view as a "gift" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House said the meeting with Zelensky will prove U.S. dedication to "close cooperation on energy security."

Supporters of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline argue it will improve energy security for Europe as it will allow Russia to double the amount of natural gas that can be exported into Germany.

BIDEN ASSURES ZELENSKY HE WILL 'STAND UP FIRMLY' FOR UKRAINE'S SOVEREIGNTY IN PUTIN SUMMIT

One-third of Russian gas exports currently travel through Ukraine, and opponents of the pipeline argue that Nord Stream 2 could allow Russia to favor direct exports to Germany and cut off Ukraine gas access.

Amid tense relations between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin has shut off its gas exports to Ukraine and left millions of Europeans without gas in 2006 and 2009.

Psaki told reporters Tuesday that Biden has discussed security concerns with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Critics believe the pipeline makes Germany too dependent on Russia.

"We have ongoing concerns about how the project threatens European energy security, undermines Ukraine security, and the security of our Eastern Flank NATO allies and partners," the press secretary said.

Biden first extended the White House invitation to Zelensky in the lead-up to his meeting with Putin in Geneva last month, after the Ukrainian president condemned Biden’s reversal on sanctions.

Fox News' Rich Edson contributed to this report.