Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

U.S. Embassy in Kabul urges Americans not to go to the airport

Americans at the airport were told to 'leave immediately'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 25 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The United States embassy in Afghanistan has issued a statement warning Americans trapped in the country not to travel to the airport due to security threats.

"Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the statement from the embassy reads.

SECRETARY BLINKEN PUTS A NUMBER ON AMERICANS CURRENTLY STUCK IN AFGHANISTAN

"U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," the embassy added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Americans who were on their way to the airport or who were waiting at the gates were warned in the message to "be aware of their surroundings," and to monitor local media in order to "adjust your plans based on new information."

More from Politics