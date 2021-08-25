U.S. Embassy in Kabul urges Americans not to go to the airport

The United States embassy in Afghanistan has issued a statement warning Americans trapped in the country not to travel to the airport due to security threats.

"Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the statement from the embassy reads.

"U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," the embassy added.

Americans who were on their way to the airport or who were waiting at the gates were warned in the message to "be aware of their surroundings," and to monitor local media in order to "adjust your plans based on new information."