Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump’s peace plan could stop the Gaza war — or topple Netanyahu

-Supreme Court keeps Fed's Lisa Cook in role for now, agrees to review case

-Social Security, airports, military: How are you affected during a government shutdown?

-White House memo says Democrats' plan could spend $200B on healthcare for illegal immigrants

Trump’s peace initiative carries the potential to end the Gaza war while threatening Netanyahu’s hold on power.

A 20-point peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump this week could finally conclude the nearly two-year war in the Gaza Strip and see the return of the 46 hostages still held by Hamas. But it could also mean an end to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s time in the Israeli government's top job.

Hamas still needs to agree to the plan that Netanyahu accepted on Monday, which would ultimately end Israel’s military operation, disarm Hamas and pave the way for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip under a Palestinian governing body overseen by an international coalition headed by Trump…Read more

White House

DEMS FORCE CUTS: White House prepares for 'imminent' federal layoffs after Democrats force government shutdown

'IT'S NOT TRUE': Vance brings receipts to target Dems on healthcare benefits for illegal aliens

Capitol Hill

SHUTDOWN SHOUTOUT:'Have Dems lost their boogeyman'? Winsome Sears blasts Spanberger's silence on shutdown after months of DOGE slams

DOUBLE STANDARD: 13 times Democrats voted for a short-term continuing resolution under Biden

'BEST EVER': Maverick House Republican in Trump's crosshairs touts record campaign cash haul

HOSTAGE POLITICS: Government shutdown continues as Senate Dems block GOP funding bill for 3rd time

Across America

DEFENSE PLAN: How James Comey's indictment could go south for the DOJ

SUMMER’S BIG HAUL: Back-to-back highs: August and September bring in $62.6B in tariff revenue

FULL STOP: Trump administration halts $18B in NYC transit funding over DEI concerns amid government shutdown

PROSECUTOR SLAMMED: Virginia AG flames opponent for supporting sex-change ID law he blames for latest pedophile cases

END OF AN ERA: Patel cuts ties Comey’s FBI made with ADL as organization faces backlash for TPUSA criticism

JUDICIAL SMACKDOWN: Federal judge disqualifies acting Nevada US attorney from handling cases

MONEY FOR MIGRANTS: Fed audit, emergency Medicaid undercut Dems on illegal immigrant health coverage

CONSPIRACY CLAIM: Ciattarelli campaign rips 'lying' Dem opponent amid new National Archives investigation

FLIP FLOP MAYOR: 'The View' co-host presses Mamdani on whether he's apologized to officers over 'defund the police' claims

GUNFIRE HORROR: Inside Dallas ICE facility in aftermath of sniper attack that killed two detainees