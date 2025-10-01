Inside Dallas ICE facility in aftermath of sniper attack that killed two detainees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Fox News got an exclusive tour inside the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility that was the center of a deadly attack last week.

The aftermath is evident in almost every corner — blood-stained floors from agents dragging detainees to safety and performing CPR, first-aid kits left scattered in the chaos and dozens of bullet holes throughout the building.

"This is where another gentleman over here was receiving first aid," acting Field Office Director Joshua Johnson pointed out. "They had to go under fire to get him off the van so that they can provide CPR."

Last Wednesday, a sniper fired dozens of rounds at the Dallas ICE Field Office from a nearby rooftop. The shooter targeted ICE agents, firing indiscriminately. The FBI released a photo of ammunition with "anti-ICE" written on it, and stated phone records and writings found during a search warrant expressed a hatred for ICE. Officials said the shooter had been planning the attack for months and used an app on his phone to track agents. No agents were hurt in the attack. Instead, two detainees were killed and another was injured.

Many of the ICE offices are located on the second floor where there are supervisor offices, cubicles and an employee break room. At least nine of the office windows were boarded up where bullets flew through.

"This bullet went through the window and then through the wall, which is high enough to hit my head," Johnson said. "I think the FBI indicated more than 25 shots were fired."

Johnson pointed to a bullet hole in a cubicle where an agent could have easily been working. More than 100 employees work at the Dallas Field Office but because the shooting happened early in the morning, many of the offices were empty. If any of the agents had been hit, Johnson said the bullets would have gone through their vests because the shooter was using high-powered armored piercer rounds.

"Thankfully, this area did not have any employees at the time because it could have been a lot worse," Johnson said.

A transportation bus was still in the sally port, riddled with bullets. Johnson said the bus was loaded with 50 detainees, but somehow, none were hurt. "You can see one of the bullet rounds that went in," Johnson said. "There is a seat right next to it where an officer sits."

A smaller transportation van was also hit, and three detainees inside were struck by bullets. One detainee died that day, and a second detainee died from his injuries at the hospital days later. The third detainee is still in the hospital.

Johnson said his agents are still trying to recover from what they saw and experienced.

"Our agents are resilient, but I’ll say this, this is just unprecedented, this type of violence that has been directed at ICE agents. It’s just all driven by the rhetoric coming out online and by some of our elected leaders. This is not something you sign up for, to come to work and do your job, then you have people taking up sniping positions and shooting in your workplace. I don’t think any of us were expecting anything like this."

The Dallas ICE Field Office reopened on Tuesday with enhanced security, according to ICE.

ICE has identified all three of the detainees who tragically died.

Norlan Guzman-Fuentes, 37, an illegal migrant from El Salvador who died in the attack, had a criminal history in Florida and Texas. ICE records do not show when or where he entered the U.S. He was first arrested in 2012 in Palm Beach County, Florida, on charges of battery, improper exhibit of a firearm or dangerous weapon and criminal mischief, with only criminal mischief upheld.

In 2020, Arlington, Texas, police charged him with a DWI, but he posted bond before ICE could issue a detainer. Dallas police arrested him on Aug. 25 on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a DWI warrant. ICE lodged a detainer, but the assault charge was later dismissed. Dallas Enforcement and Removal Operations apprehended him on Sept. 24 under the detainer.

Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez, 31, an illegal migrant from Mexico, died in the hospital from his injuries. ICE records do not show when or where he entered the U.S. He was arrested on Aug. 8, 2025, in Arlington, Texas, on DUI charges, evading arrest with a vehicle and fleeing police. ICE lodged a detainer the same day and took him into custody on Sept. 24.

Garcia-Hernandez had prior arrests in Arlington: in 2011, for failure to identify and evading arrest, resulting in a conviction on the first charge; and in 2017, for failure to identify, also leading to conviction. An immigration detainer was filed in 2017, but he was released before ICE could act. "Our thoughts are with his family, and this tragedy underscores the terrible cost of dangerous rhetoric and violence against the men and women of ICE who are simply carrying out their sworn law enforcement mission," ICE said in a statement.

Jose Andres Bordones-Molina, 33, an illegal migrant from Venezuela, remains hospitalized from his injuries. ICE records show he entered the U.S. in Nogales, Arizona on August 12, 2024, and was released. He was arrested on Jan. 16 in Arlington, Texas, on a property theft charge, and again on September 16 in Euless, Texas with a traffic offense charge. ICE Dallas lodged an immigration detainer following the September arrest.