White House prepares for 'imminent' federal layoffs after Democrats force government shutdown

The federal government will soon begin laying off workers if the government shutdown persists, Fox News Digital has learned.

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought held a call with House Republicans on Wednesday to discuss how the shutdown will affect the U.S. government.

He told lawmakers that reductions in force, or "RIFs," meaning worker layoffs, were "imminent" and "likely a day or two out," Fox News Digital was told.

Vought described the move as Democrats forcing the Trump administration’s hand after Senate Democrats rejected the GOP’s plan to keep federal agencies funded multiple times.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., also spoke up to defend Vought against left-wing attacks about the layoffs, Fox News Digital was told.

Johnson said Democratic lawmakers put Vought in a "terrible situation" in having to move forward with layoffs by rejecting the GOP’s spending plan and encouraged House Republicans to defend him against those attacks.

Vought later described the layoffs as decisions that will be made by agency heads based on what roles are appropriate under current spending levels and under the Trump administration’s budget priorities, Fox News Digital was told.

His new guidance comes after the OMB issued a memo earlier this month directing agencies to consider plans for layoffs should the government shut down.

Senate Democrats have now rejected the GOP’s funding plan twice in the last 24 hours, both before and after the federal government entered into a partial shutdown.

It’s not immediately clear if the layoffs will begin if there is a breakthrough in bipartisan talks, but the Senate will likely not vote again on the measure until Friday at the earliest, with Congress out of session Thursday for the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

The bill, which would have given Congress until Nov. 21 to set fiscal year (FY) 2026 funding priorities, passed the House largely along party lines on Sept. 19.

The measure would keep the government funded largely on current levels for that period but with an added $88 million in security dollars for lawmakers, the White House and the judicial branch.

Democrats, furious at being largely sidelined in funding discussions, have signaled they would not accept any bill that does not also extend Obamacare tax subsidies that were enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those enhanced subsidies are due to expire at the end of this year.