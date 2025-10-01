Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Government Shutdown

White House prepares for 'imminent' federal layoffs after Democrats force government shutdown

OMB Director Vought told House Republicans to expect layoffs to begin within 'one to two days'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Dems under fire for shutdown demands: This is absolutely a bribe! Video

Dems under fire for shutdown demands: This is absolutely a bribe!

Former Biden official Yemisi Egbewole and former Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley discuss how progressives pushed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer into forcing a shutdown and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s response to primarying Schumer.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The federal government will soon begin laying off workers if the government shutdown persists, Fox News Digital has learned.

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought held a call with House Republicans on Wednesday to discuss how the shutdown will affect the U.S. government.

He told lawmakers that reductions in force, or "RIFs," meaning worker layoffs, were "imminent" and "likely a day or two out," Fox News Digital was told.

SOCIAL SECURITY, AIRPORTS, FOOD STAMPS: HOW ARE YOU AFFECTED DURING A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN?

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought

Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on July 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images)

Vought described the move as Democrats forcing the Trump administration’s hand after Senate Democrats rejected the GOP’s plan to keep federal agencies funded multiple times.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., also spoke up to defend Vought against left-wing attacks about the layoffs, Fox News Digital was told.

Johnson said Democratic lawmakers put Vought in a "terrible situation" in having to move forward with layoffs by rejecting the GOP’s spending plan and encouraged House Republicans to defend him against those attacks.

REPUBLICANS ERUPT OVER SHUTDOWN CHAOS, ACCUSE DEMS OF HOLDING GOVERNMENT ‘HOSTAGE’

House Speaker Johnson speaks in D.C.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks as U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune looks on during a press conference on the first day of a partial government shutdown in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 1, 2025.  (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Vought later described the layoffs as decisions that will be made by agency heads based on what roles are appropriate under current spending levels and under the Trump administration’s budget priorities, Fox News Digital was told.

His new guidance comes after the OMB issued a memo earlier this month directing agencies to consider plans for layoffs should the government shut down.

Senate Democrats have now rejected the GOP’s funding plan twice in the last 24 hours, both before and after the federal government entered into a partial shutdown.

It’s not immediately clear if the layoffs will begin if there is a breakthrough in bipartisan talks, but the Senate will likely not vote again on the measure until Friday at the earliest, with Congress out of session Thursday for the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

Donald Trump walking on White House lawn

President Donald Trump said the government shutdown that took effect on Oct. 1 would likely include mass layoffs and program cuts.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The bill, which would have given Congress until Nov. 21 to set fiscal year (FY) 2026 funding priorities, passed the House largely along party lines on Sept. 19. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The measure would keep the government funded largely on current levels for that period but with an added $88 million in security dollars for lawmakers, the White House and the judicial branch.

Democrats, furious at being largely sidelined in funding discussions, have signaled they would not accept any bill that does not also extend Obamacare tax subsidies that were enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those enhanced subsidies are due to expire at the end of this year.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue