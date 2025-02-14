Trump's mugshot spotted hanging in ornate frame near Oval Office

A copy of a New York Post front page featuring President Donald Trump's mugshot was spotted hanging in an ornate gold frame near the Oval Office in the White House during a news conference this week.

The photo was snapped at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia after Trump turned himself in Aug. 24, 2023, and appeared on the front page of newspapers across the globe the next day.

Trump told Fox News Digital at the time Georgia officials "insisted" his mugshot be taken during processing at the jail and that doing so was "not a comfortable feeling — especially when you’ve done nothing wrong."

A photo of the new artwork, shared by Margo Martin, Trump’s special assistant and communications advisor, went viral on social media.

Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, later posted a video to X providing context on the frame's placement.

"HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY," Scavino wrote in the accompanying post. "WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL OVAL OFFICE @WHITEHOUSE."

The mugshot closely resembles the President's official White House portrait, which debuted in January.

The unprecedented charges stem from accusations that Trump attempted to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, a case that is still unresolved.

At the time of the indictment, the Trump campaign said the case was a "continued pathetic attempt by the Biden crime family and their weaponized Department of Justice."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who filed the charges, is appealing a Georgia Court’s ruling that disqualified her and her office from prosecuting the case.

A new prosecutor has not yet been assigned to the case.

Four co-defendants have accepted plea deals in the case, including Scott Hall, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis.

