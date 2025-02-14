Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump's mugshot spotted hanging in ornate frame near Oval Office

Photos, videos of the new artwork shared on social media

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published | Updated
'Outnumbered' panel reacts to President Donald Trump hanging a framed copy of his mugshot in the White House.

A copy of a New York Post front page featuring President Donald Trump's mugshot was spotted hanging in an ornate gold frame near the Oval Office in the White House during a news conference this week.

The photo was snapped at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia after Trump turned himself in Aug. 24, 2023, and appeared on the front page of newspapers across the globe the next day.

Trump told Fox News Digital at the time Georgia officials "insisted" his mugshot be taken during processing at the jail and that doing so was "not a comfortable feeling — especially when you’ve done nothing wrong." 

President Trump Signs An Executive Order At The White House

A framed copy of President Donald Trump's 2023 mugshot from the New York Post is framed in an office just outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

TRUMP SAYS GEORGIA INDICTMENT COMES DURING 'DARK PERIOD' FOR US, VOWS TO FIX IT BY WINNING

A photo of the new artwork, shared by Margo Martin, Trump’s special assistant and communications advisor, went viral on social media.

Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, later posted a video to X providing context on the frame's placement.

President Trump Signs An Executive Order At The White House

President Donald Trump's framed mugshot hangs just outside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY," Scavino wrote in the accompanying post. "WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL OVAL OFFICE @WHITEHOUSE."

The mugshot closely resembles the President's official White House portrait, which debuted in January.

A split of Trump's mugshot and White House portrait

A split of President Trump's official White House portrait, left, and mugshot. (Trump-Vance Transition Team; Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP )

The unprecedented charges stem from accusations that Trump attempted to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, a case that is still unresolved.

At the time of the indictment, the Trump campaign said the case was a "continued pathetic attempt by the Biden crime family and their weaponized Department of Justice."

TRUMP SAYS TAKING MUGSHOT WAS ‘NOT A COMFORTABLE FEELING, ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU’VE DONE NOTHING WRONG'

Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testifies during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse Feb. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who filed the charges, is appealing a Georgia Court’s ruling that disqualified her and her office from prosecuting the case.

A new prosecutor has not yet been assigned to the case. 

Four co-defendants have accepted plea deals in the case, including Scott Hall, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman and FOX 5 Atlanta contributed to this story.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

