Trump's failure to 'call off mob' at Capitol riots was 'breaking point': Alyssa Farah

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah criticized President Trump for his actions Wednesday amid the "heartbreaking" Capitol Hill riots that "crossed a line."

"In a time when the president could have called off the mob, he did not decide to do so, and to me, that's just a breaking point," Farah, who resigned in December, told "America's Newsroom" Friday.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley told the RNC Thursday that Trump's "actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history," with which Farah agreed.

TRUMP SAYS HE 'WILL NOT BE GOING' TO BIDEN INAUGURATION

"I respect the president. I worked for him. I've defended his policies and there's much to be proud of, but Wednesday was a tragic day for our country and it is a breaking point," she said.

"I have spent time in fragile democracies in other parts of the world, and our country looked like those countries. That is not who we are," Farah said. "That is not what we stand for, and we've got to come together as a country."

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned in the aftermath of Wednesday, as well as a number of White House officials.

Farah said she decided to step down after the election when it was clear Trump had lost the race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It doesn't mean there weren't cases of fraud, there weren't irregularities that should be pursued, but I was very uncomfortable with the public messaging going out claiming that the election was stolen and was going to be overturned," she explained.

"It's not fair ... to viewers ... to voters, and the 74 million people who supported the president, to give them a false hope, and that was ultimately what drove me to step aside," Farah said.