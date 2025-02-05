Foreign policy experts split on whether Trump will follow through with Gaza takeover: 'It's a wakeup call'

Middle East and foreign policy experts are split on President Donald Trump's eyebrow-raising call for the U.S. to "take over" Gaza, with some arguing it is a reversal of his "America First" policy and others saying it is just the catalyst required to secure lasting change in the region.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., led the charge opposing Trump's proposal on Wednesday, declaring on X that taking over Gaza would be "yet another occupation to doom our treasure and spill our soldiers' blood." Some Middle East experts see Trump's move differently, however.

James Carafano, a senior counselor at the Heritage Foundation, argued that Trump's proposal was "dressing down to the entire international community."

"[It's] a wake up call that the world really needs to get serious. The notion that we could ever have a safe harbor in the Middle East where people can organize something like Oct. 7 again is unthinkable," he told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. "We are not going back to the bad old days of a hellhole run by Hamas and funded by UNRWA, so people need to start putting some serious equity on the table."

Michael Singh, managing director at the Washington Institute for Near East policy, argued that Trump's offer is meant to be a catalyst for the region, rather than a real plan for the U.S. to deploy in Gaza.

"President Trump obviously likes to be provocative, and his proposal on Gaza is certainly that," Singh told Fox. "It will elicit strong reactions in the region, but at its heart are two principles that are spot on: America needs to take a leadership role in the Middle East on one hand, but our regional partners need to step up and do more on the other."

"I do not think the U.S. will take over Gaza; but if President Trump’s salvo prompts regional states to step forward with practical ideas of their own and to do more to address regional crises, it will have served its purpose," he added.

While delivering remarks alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanhyahu on Tuesday, Trump said that Palestinians should be settled outside the Gaza Strip, and that the U.S. will transform the region, which he described as a "demolition site."

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip," Trump declared, saying, "we'll own it, and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site … level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area."

"I do see a long term ownership position," Trump said of the region.

Joe Truzman, a senior research analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies who focuses on Palestinian militant groups and Hezbollah, argues Trump is serious about his plan rather than using it as diplomatic posturing.

"A plan to end the cycle of violence is in the United States’ interest and does not conflict with Trump’s America First policy," Truzman told Fox, noting that the weakened state of Hamas and Iran's terrorist proxies in the region present a unique opportunity.

"Trump is serious about his plan. Hamas, Iran, and other bad actors in the region who’ve been heavily invested in the conflict understand this. How they react in the coming days and weeks will be an important sign of what is in store for the region," he added, predicting pushback from al-Qaeda and other groups that benefit from instability in the region.