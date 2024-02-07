Trump world, Democrats unite in trolling Nikki Haley after loss to 'literally no one' in Nevada primary

Nikki Haley's loss in last night's Nevada Republican primary formed an unlikely, and albeit temporary, alliance as both Democrats and supporters of Donald Trump have united in trolling the former U.N. ambassador for losing to "literally no one."

With a majority of the votes counted, the results show Haley with around 30% of the vote despite being the only candidate left in the race that appeared on the primary ballot as Trump chose to participate in the state's caucus, which will be held Thursday. The winner of the primary: "None of these candidates" with around 63% of the vote.

"Congrats to Nikki Haley on being the second choice of Nevadans to ‘no one’ and winning a grand total of zero delegates – and our apologies to Donald Trump, who will win the same number of electoral votes in Nevada this November," Democratic National Committee spokesperson Alex Floyd said in a statement.

"Looking back, I wonder if [Nikki Haley] regrets not debating ‘None of these Candidates,’ who handily defeated her in Nevada?" former Obama strategist David Axelrod wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A number of Trump's staunchest supporters took to X to rub salt in Haley's wound, including former 2020 Trump campaign official Marc Lotter, who wrote, "Nikki Haley lost New Hampshire by 11% to Trump. Nikki Haley lost Nevada by 30% to LITERALLY NO ONE! Nikki Haley is losing [her] home state by 27%. How does she go on?"

"Nikki Haley just lost to ‘none of these candidates’ in Nevada! And not by a little bit…by almost double! Nikki - I told you two weeks ago it was past time to drop out! Leave the race tonight! Save the further embarrassment in South Carolina! Let’s focus on Beating Biden!" Republican National Committee Youth Advisory Council Co-Chair Brilyn Hollyhand wrote.

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman posted a quote from Alex Pfeiffer, communications director for pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc., joking that "Haley's donors would have been better off giving to no candidate."

"Trump wasn’t on the ballot in Nevada last night but Nikki Haley still lost to some guy named: 'None of these Candidates'. Surely this is the end?" wrote Rep. Matt Leber, a Republican state legislator in South Carolina, the site of the next major primary contest this month.

Olivia Perez-Cubas, the national spokesperson for the Haley campaign, told Fox News Digital that Haley is "full steam ahead" in South Carolina and future primaries.

"Even Donald Trump knows that when you play penny slots the house wins," Perez-Cubas said. "We didn’t bother to play a game rigged for Trump. We’re full steam ahead in South Carolina and beyond."

Others also chimed in, including members of the media like The Federalist's Sean Davis, who wrote, "It was a one-person race and Nikki Haley still managed to lose."

"How do you lose to no one?" asked podcast host Chad Prather, while Joey Mannarino, another podcast host, wrote, "If that isn’t a sign to just drop out and get back to life, what is?"