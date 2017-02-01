Trump White House restores Spanish-language Twitter account

The White House has restored its Twitter account in Spanish and will soon have an official website in that language, an administration official told EFE Wednesday.

The previous Spanish Twitter account and website were deleted when Donald Trump was sworn in as US president.

"Hello ¡Welcome to @LaCasaBlanca! Follow us to keep updated on the latest news about @POTUS Trump and his administration!" the first post said.

"La Casa Blanca" is Spanish for the White House and @POTUS is the Twitter handle for the president of the United States.

WHITE HOUSE TAKES DOWN ALL SPANISH-LANGUAGE CONTENT FROM ITS WEBSITE

On Wednesday morning, the White House Spanish-language Twitter account, which currently has about 122,000 followers, posted another message reporting Trump's nomination Tuesday night of Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

"Promised and done. @POTUS ¡Trump has nominated a judge who will defend Constitution," the post read.

The page in Spanish, a language spoken by more than 50 million people in the United States and roughly 700 million around the world, vanished from the White House website after Trump was sworn in as the 45th president on Jan. 20.

The Spanish-language website was established soon after Barack Obama took office in January 2009 and, although it was still unavailable on Wednesday, the White House official said that it would "definitely" be restored.

The removal of the Spanish-language website was criticized by Hispanics, Spanish government officials and even high-ranking Spanish Royal Academy members.

The White House has still not appointed a press contact for Spanish-language media, a post occupied by Gabriela Chojkier in the last months of the Obama administration.

As he completed his list of nominees for Cabinet posts last week, Trump did not appoint any Hispanics to top jobs in the administration.