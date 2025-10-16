Trump warns Hamas war will resume if terror group 'continues to kill people in Gaza'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump sent a strong message to Hamas Thursday, threatening to "go in and kill" Hamas militants if the group continues attacks in Gaza.

"If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them," Trump wrote in a fiery Truth Social post. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The move comes after Hamas was seen on video publicly executing opponents in Gaza City’s main square, despite Trump's peace plan.

AFTER TRUMP DECLARES ‘WAR IS OVER,’ HAMAS EXECUTES RIVALS IN GAZA TO REASSERT CONTROL

Gazans previously told Fox News Digital Hamas fighters were reappearing in the streets and reasserting control, having issued an ultimatum giving Israeli collaborators until Sunday to surrender and seek amnesty.

Hamas has not yet fulfilled the conditions of Trump’s peace plan, failing to uphold its commitment to return all deceased hostages to Israel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Efrat Lachter contributed to this report.