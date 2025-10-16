Expand / Collapse search
Terrorism

Trump warns Hamas war will resume if terror group 'continues to kill people in Gaza'

President issues ultimatum on Truth Social after group seen executing opponents in Gaza City square

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Israel threatens military action against Hamas over possible peace deal violations Video

Israel threatens military action against Hamas over possible peace deal violations

Ellie Cohanim, a former State Department deputy special envoy, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how Israel is taking action to secure the remains of the rest of the hostages and why she believes the terror group will be 'forced to comply.'

President Donald Trump sent a strong message to Hamas Thursday, threatening to "go in and kill" Hamas militants if the group continues attacks in Gaza.

"If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them," Trump wrote in a fiery Truth Social post. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The move comes after Hamas was seen on video publicly executing opponents in Gaza City’s main square, despite Trump's peace plan.

hamas fighters in gaza on feb. 8, 2025

Hamas has signed onto President Donald Trump's plan as IDF forces start withdrawing from the enclave. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

AFTER TRUMP DECLARES ‘WAR IS OVER,’ HAMAS EXECUTES RIVALS IN GAZA TO REASSERT CONTROL

Gazans previously told Fox News Digital Hamas fighters were reappearing in the streets and reasserting control, having issued an ultimatum giving Israeli collaborators until Sunday to surrender and seek amnesty.

Hamas has not yet fulfilled the conditions of Trump’s peace plan, failing to uphold its commitment to return all deceased hostages to Israel.

Fox News Digital's Efrat Lachter contributed to this report.

