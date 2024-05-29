Trump vows to 'win election' as he battles charges 'Mother Teresa could not beat'

Former President Trump vowed he would win the 2024 presidential election as the jury in the NY v. Trump case on Wednesday began deliberations regarding charges the 45th president says "Mother Teresa could not beat."

"The judge, who, as you know, is very conflicted and corrupt. Because of the confliction, very, very corrupt. Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged," Trump said late Wednesday morning as jury deliberations kicked off.

"The whole country is a mess, between the borders and fake elections, and you have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted, he can't breathe. He's got to do his job. … it's a disgrace. And I mean that, Mother Teresa could not beat those charges. But we'll see. We'll see how we do."

The jury began deliberations ahead of noon on Wednesday after a lengthy day in court on Tuesday, when they heard closing arguments from both the defense team and a lengthy closing argument from the district attorney's office.

ROBERT DE NIRO CLAIMS TRUMP 'COULD DESTROY THE WORLD' OUTSIDE MANHATTAN COURT

Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records . Prosecutors worked to prove that Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to former pornographic star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to quiet her claims of an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

Trump continued in his comments Wednesday that he will win the 2024 election despite the trial.

"We're going to win this election. November 5 is going to be the most important day in the history of our country. We're going to take back our country from these fascists and these thugs that are destroying us with inflation and with everything they do. How stupid they are: allowing 15, 16, 17 million people into our country. Totally unvetted, totally unchecked. We're going to bring back our nation November 5. Remember the most important day in the history of our country. In the meantime, this trial is rigged," he said.

TRUMP PREVIEWS CLOSING ARGUMENTS IN 'SHAM TRIAL': 'VERY DANGEROUS DAY FOR AMERICA'

Defense attorneys for Trump told the jury Tuesday that he is innocent and did not commit any crimes, adding that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "did not meet the burden of proof. Period."

"President Trump is innocent. He did not commit any crimes. The district attorney did not meet the burden of proof. Period," Trump attorney Todd Blanche said.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass made a more than five-hour closing argument Tuesday that lasted until 8 p.m. Tuesday, telling the jury that his office had presented "powerful" evidence against Trump.

"The name of the game was concealment and all roads lead inescapably to the man who benefited the most: the defendant, former President Donald Trump," Steinglass said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amid the prosecution team's lengthy closing arguments, Trump posted to Truth Social a one-word summation of the court proceedings: "BORING!"

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.