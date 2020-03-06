Trump visit to CDC is back on after coronavirus scare at agency

President Trump's visit to the Centers for Disease Control for a briefing on the response to the new coronavirus is back on this Friday afternoon after the White House temporarily scrapped the trip over concerns a CDC employee had contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The White House had canceled the trip earlier this week "out of an abundance of caution" because a CDC staff member was suspected to have contracted the coronavirus and officials did not think the test results would be returned in time before the president's trip Friday, press secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters Friday aboard Air Force One.

"We were informed that there may have been a person with the virus and they now find out that that was a negative test," Trump said earlier, telegraphing the Secret Service was working to resume the trip. "They've tested the person very fully and it was a negative test."



TRUMP SIGNS $8.3B CORONAVIRUS SPENDING BILL

The on-again-off-again nature of the trip signals the heightened precautions Americans are taking -- from companies and schools to lawmakers and the White House -- on how best to safeguard against the spreading virus.

Earlier Friday, Trump signed into law an $8.3 billion bipartisan bill that passed the House and Senate with near-unanimous support to tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 3,383 people worldwide, mostly in China.

“We’re doing well, but it’s an unforeseen problem,” the president said in the White House's Diplomatic Reception Room of the U.S. response.

The bill will fund the development of vaccines, medications to treat the disease and diagnostic tests all while helping state and local governments -- and foreign governments -- fight the coronavirus, which causes a disease officially known as COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, before spreading worldwide. It has now infected nearly 100,000 people total with cases on every continent but Antarctica, with 232 cases in the United States. Worldwide, 3,383 people have died from the coronavirus, including at least 11 in the United States.

Trump is first visiting tornado-ravaged parts of Tennesse after the storms left 24 dead and many more injured. From there, Trump will travel to Georgia for the CDC briefing and then head to Mar-a-lago for the weekend for GOP fundraising events.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.