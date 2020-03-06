Trump cancels trip to CDC amid coronavirus outbreak

President Trump canceled his planned Friday trip to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, with the White House saying that the president does not want to interfere with the agency's work to fight the novel coronavirus.

Trump was planning to visit the CDC during his trip to Tennessee to tour the damage from multiple tornadoes that hit the state earlier this week.

"The President is no longer traveling to Atlanta today," a White House official said in a statement. "The CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the President does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency."

TRUMP TO SIGN $8.3B CORONAVIRUS FUNDING BILL FRIDAY, PENCE SAYS

Trump is still traveling to Tennessee on Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday that Trump was expected to sign an $8.3 billion spending bill to fund the fight against the coronavirus on Friday. The legislation passed overwhelmingly in both the House of Representatives and the Senate in a rare show of bipartisanship in a very polarized Congress.

The vice president said the efforts by health officials and lawmakers represented the “very best of D.C. coming together, putting the health and wellbeing of the American people first and making nearly $8 billion available not only to federal agencies but to state and local efforts as we confront coronavirus.”

The bill will fund the development of vaccines, medications to treat the disease and diagnostic tests all while helping state and local governments -- and foreign governments -- fight the coronavirus, which causes a disease officially known as COVID-19.

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, before spreading worldwide. It has now infected nearly 100,000 people total with cases on every continent but Antarctica, with 232 cases in the United States. Worldwide, 3,383 people have died from the coronavirus, including 11 in the United States.

