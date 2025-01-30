Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Senate Hearings

Trump VA pick Doug Collins advances to full Senate vote

Collins, a former Georgia congressman, has enjoyed bipartisan support through his confirmation process

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Doug Collins shares message on significance of Memorial Day Video

Doug Collins shares message on significance of Memorial Day

Former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins reacts to Trump's warm welcome at the Coca-Cola 600, a report that alleges the National Park Service told a construction worker not to fly the American flag and the significance of Memorial Day.

President Donald Trump's choice to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, Doug Collins, passed a Senate cloture vote Thursday night. 

The vote was 83-13.

Collins will proceed to a full vote on the Senate floor for confirmation, which he is expected to easily secure with strong bipartisan support.

HAWAII'S HIRONO ONLY SENATOR TO VOTE NO ON COLLINS, CONTINUING PARTISAN STREAK AT HEARINGS

A former U.S. congressman, the Gainesville, Georgia, native also serves as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

Collins was not expected to face a difficult confirmation fight and received bipartisan support in his committee hearing, the lone exception being Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, who voted against him.

Doug Collins closeup shot

Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, is sworn in during his Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If confirmed as VA secretary, Collins would oversee a beleaguered system of healthcare and benefits for the nation's veterans. 

Long wait times to see providers, lack of access to community care, inadequate mental health support and budget shortfalls are just a few of many problems that have plagued past secretaries in both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics