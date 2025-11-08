Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump urges Senate Republicans to redirect funds from Obamacare-backed insurers, pay Americans directly

President Donald Trump said Obamacare is the 'worst healthcare anywhere in the world' in Truth Social post

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published | Updated
President Donald Trump has urged Senate Republicans to abolish Obamacare and reroute federal health care spending directly to individual Americans.

In a Truth Social post Saturday morning, Trump wrote: "I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over."

Trump looking serious

President Donald Trump has urged Senate Republicans to abolish Obamacare and reroute federal health care spending directly to individual Americans. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

"In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare."

The post marks Trump’s latest push to revive his long-running campaign against the Affordable Care Act, dubbed Obamacare, a centerpiece of former President Barack Obama’s domestic legacy. 

Trump and Republicans have renewed their criticism of the program amid the government shutdown, arguing it drives up costs and enriches insurance companies at taxpayers’ expense. Trump spent much of his first term trying to repeal the law.

Obama and Democrats argue it made health care more available and affordable for millions of Americans.

Congress remains deadlocked over government funding, with health-care programs and insurer subsidies among the major budget sticking points fueling the shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Speaker Mike Johnson

Senate Majority Leader John Thune holds a copy of a continuing resolution bill as he speaks alongside Speaker of the House Mike Johnson during a news conference in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol Building on Oct. 3, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday told reporters Thursday that he would not commit to holding a vote on extending COVID-19 pandemic-era enhanced Obamacare subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of this year without congressional action.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., had been floating a vote on such an extension in exchange for Democrats voting to end the shutdown.

The issue of enhanced Obamacare subsidies has been a matter of debate within the GOP, with some Republicans in more moderate districts calling for at least a year-long extension to give lawmakers time to create a new healthcare deal in its place.

A "save healthcare" sign outside the Capitol

Obama and Democrats argue it made health care more available and affordable for millions of Americans. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Trump also once again called on Republicans to end the filibuster, the procedural rule that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation.

"Unrelated, we must still terminate the Filibuster!" Trump wrote. 

