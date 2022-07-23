Trump touts growing GOP in call with TPUSA activists, says Hispanics 'cascading' into Republican Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE – Former President Donald Trump in a call with top Turning Point USA activists Friday crowed about what he said is a quickly growing GOP, and teased a "barn burner" speech planned for Saturday night.

"We're growing like you've never seen," Trump told a group of slightly more than two-dozen TPUSA college chapter presidents and vice presidents, many from swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

"I was watching something – a preview that was so important, it had to do with Hispanics and the Hispanic population," Trump said. "And they're literally cascading into the Republican Party. And people have really never thought that was possible. But it's possible because they're entrepreneurial, they're great people."

Trump added: "If you look at the African-American population that's coming to us, and we're becoming the party of the worker and the party of just about everybody, frankly."

The chapter leaders are in Tampa, Fla., for the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. The event is largely targeted at helping grow a conservative youth moment and aiding conservative students in schools and universities with alleged liberal bias.

In the call with the private group, the former president also slammed President Biden over the Afghanistan withdrawal, the border, inflation and more. He predicted that the GOP will have a "tremendous" midterm and "a great 2024," before previewing his Saturday night address to the convention.

"I hope you're all there because we're going to give you a barn burner, we're going to give you a lot of different things that a lot of people won't talk about," Trump said.

Saturday's speech will be the former president's second major address in two days, after a Friday night address in Arizona. Trump was campaigning for gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, while former Vice President Mike Pence held a separate rally for her primary opponent Karrin Taylor Robson.

Trump and Pence – who now have an icy relationship after Jan. 6 – are just two of the potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates barnstorming the country to build political capital before the midterms. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and more appear to be positioning themselves for a run.

But Trump, who's teased a possible announcement even before the midterms, looms large over the field. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital Friday that if Trump announces it would "significantly" clear the GOP field.

